Cliq Transactions Rise 58% To JD18.99 Billion In First Nine Months

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The value of transactions processed through Jordan's CliQ instant payment system rose by 58 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, reaching JD18.99 billion, compared with the same period in 2025.

The number of transactions increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to 185.49 million between January and the end of September, according to data from the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC).

The system had 2.37 million individual users and 65,400 business users, Al Mamlaka TV reported, citing the latest figures.

In September, CliQ processed 23.31 million transactions, down by 2.9 per cent from August. The total value of transactions during the month reached JD2.34 billion, a 3.5 per cent decrease compared with the previous month.

The average value of outgoing bank transfers through the system stood at JD100 in September.