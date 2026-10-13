CARC, UAE Ambassador Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Air Transport

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Dhaifallah Farajat on Tuesday met with UAE Ambassador to Jordan Sultan Al Shamsi to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in air transport.

During a meeting at CARC headquarters, the two sides highlighted the advanced level of air traffic between the two countries, which accounts for around 14 per cent of total operations at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).

The UAE ranks second among destinations served by airlines operating to and from Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two officials underscored the depth of the strategic and regulatory partnership in the sector, noting that Jordan and the UAE have been bound by a bilateral air services agreement since 1972.

The agreement has been updated over the years to strengthen its liberal framework, facilitating passenger and cargo movement while boosting trade and tourism.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued coordination and consultation to enhance civil aviation frameworks in both countries.

The meeting also saw the exchange of commemorative plaques marking the two countries' "deep-rooted" ties.

Farajat congratulated Al Shamsi on assuming his new post, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission and in serving mutual interests and further strengthening the historical and fraternal ties between the two countries.