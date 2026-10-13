Prince Rashid Welcomes Taekwondo Team After Unprecedented International Success
Jordanian athletes claimed one gold and four bronze medals at the Asian Games, alongside one silver and two bronze medals at the Paris Grand Prix, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
These achievements mark the“highest” medal haul in the history of Jordanian taekwondo participation in both premier events.
These accomplishments underscore the prestigious standing that Jordanian taekwondo has attained on continental and global stages, continuing a successful path driven by the continuous support of Prince Rashid, alongside the dedicated efforts of the players and coaching, administrative and medical staff.
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