Prince Rashid Welcomes Taekwondo Team After Unprecedented International Success

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Rashid, president of the Jordanian Taekwondo Federation, on Tuesday welcomed the national team delegation upon its arrival in Amman, following a landmark campaign that secured unprecedented achievements at both the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, and the Paris Grand Prix.

Jordanian athletes claimed one gold and four bronze medals at the Asian Games, alongside one silver and two bronze medals at the Paris Grand Prix, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These achievements mark the“highest” medal haul in the history of Jordanian taekwondo participation in both premier events.

These accomplishments underscore the prestigious standing that Jordanian taekwondo has attained on continental and global stages, continuing a successful path driven by the continuous support of Prince Rashid, alongside the dedicated efforts of the players and coaching, administrative and medical staff.