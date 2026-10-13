DGTR Initiates Anti-Dumping Investigation Into Chinese Penicillin G Imports

MENAFN - KNN India)India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Penicillin G and its salts from China following a complaint by domestic manufacturer Lyfius Pharma, which alleged that the imports were causing material retardation to the domestic industry.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said there was sufficient prima facie evidence that the product was being dumped in the Indian market. Lyfius Pharma has sought the imposition of anti-dumping duties.

The investigation covers Penicillin G in various forms, grades and concentrations, including its salt forms, in solid and liquid forms, reported The Hindu.

Domestic Production Under Pressure

Lyfius Pharma, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, stated that it was the only eligible domestic producer of the product under consideration. The company alleged that it had been unable to achieve expected production and sales levels and had reduced prices to compete with imports.

The DGTR has selected 2025-26 as the period of investigation.

Penicillin G is a key starting material and active pharmaceutical ingredient used to manufacture medicines for bacterial infections, including pneumonia, dental infections, diphtheria and meningitis.

PLI Scheme Supports Manufacturing Revival

India previously manufactured Penicillin G but domestic production ceased following sustained competition from imports. The country is seeking to revive production under the Centre's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceuticals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Lyfius Pharma's 15,000-tonne Penicillin G facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, in October 2024. Aurobindo Pharma had described the project as a strategic investment of Rs 2,500 crore under the scheme.

Earlier this year, Aurobindo Pharma said it expected the facility to achieve annualised production of more than 10,000 metric tonnes over the following 12 months.

The investigation will examine the allegations of dumping and the impact of imports on the domestic industry.

(KNN Bureau)