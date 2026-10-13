KAST Selects Kiln's Claire Wells As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KAST, the global money app, announced today that Claire Wells has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer.

Wells will lead KAST's global legal operations, and the company's compliance, regulatory, fundraising and licensing initiatives are under her remit. Wells is a proven legal and compliance leader with deep experience building and scaling legal, regulatory and policy functions across fintech, payments and digital assets. She has navigated complex, multi-jurisdictional environments, all while delivering growth.

“I'm thrilled that Claire has joined the KAST team as our new Chief Legal Officer,” said KAST Founder & CEO Raagulan Pathy.“Claire is joining us at a truly pivotal time for the company as we enter our next phase of growth. We are continuing to expand our product set rapidly, and her strategic leadership will be instrumental in scaling our operations into a truly global powerhouse.”

This is a significant hire for KAST. To meet fast-growing global demand, the company now has about 250 full-time employees across engineering, product and compliance. KAST has scaled to about 1.4 million users and is processing approximately $5 billion in annualized transaction volume.

“I'm excited to join KAST as the company continues to expand globally,” Wells said.“As we grow a truly global financial platform, I'm looking forward to expanding our licensing footprint and helping KAST scale responsibly across markets.”

Wells has held senior positions at Kiln, Coinbase, Plaid and Circle, having started her career at A&O Shearman.

In March, KAST announced its record for fintech $80 million Series A funding round, which is propelling expansion across North America, Latin America and the Middle East, as well as accelerating licensing, compliance, product development and headcount.

Founded in July 2024 by former Circle executive Pathy, KAST provides USD-denominated accounts, global transfers to more than 170 countries and a growing suite of consumer and business financial tools.

About KAST

KAST is a stablecoin-powered financial platform that connects digital assets with traditional finance, enabling 1 million+ users to send, receive and convert funds across borders, currencies and payment rails through a single app. The company focuses on helping individuals and businesses earn globally and spend locally by combining instant peer-to-peer transfers with compliant access to local bank payouts in supported markets. Visit .

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