Tigo Energy Enables Over 11MW Of Repowering As Legacy Solar Service Market Grows

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo” or“Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that Tigo technology has helped enable over 11MW of solar repowering projects as demand grows for upgrades, replacement components, and services across the installed base of aging residential solar systems. To help installers capture this opportunity, Tigo is also introducing a practical repowering playbook and installer resources designed to support both business development and the technical execution of legacy-system upgrades through repowering.

The Tigo Repowering Business Playbook gives installers a step-by-step framework for building a repowering business across four stages: Discover, Build, Sell, and Grow. The guide addresses how to evaluate the market opportunity, create repeatable service offerings, identify and qualify customers, package services around homeowner needs, launch a repowering program, and develop ongoing service and upgrade opportunities. The playbook helps installers turn aging systems, service calls, and upgrade needs into a scalable, customer-focused line of business.

“The Playbook is designed to help installers develop a repeatable way to identify repowering opportunities, build the business, assess each site's technical requirements, and get customers back online efficiently,” said James JD Dillon, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Tigo Energy.“It is an ideal complement to the replacement hardware Tigo provides to address the changing landscape of the solar business, and offers an important opportunity for Tigo, as a manufacturer, to work with installers. The evolution of the repowering business model continues at pace, particularly as evidenced by the success of customers like Otovo.”

Combined with Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, Tigo inverters are designed to give installers an open architecture that supports module-level optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown, while providing flexibility when servicing legacy systems outside closed product ecosystems. A wide operating voltage range and compact form factor make the Tigo EI Inverter well suited to a variety of repowering applications, while Tigo Inverter Power Output Control (IPOC) allows installers to configure maximum AC power output from a range of supported output power options during commissioning in the Tigo EI App. Together, these capabilities can help installers adapt replacement equipment to existing system requirements, maintain original system ratings where required, and minimize additional project complexity.

Tigo will expand on the business and technical considerations of repowering during the Solar Power World webinar,“Modernizing Aging Solar Systems: The Business and Technology of Repowering,” on October 15, 2026. The session will cover how to identify and qualify repowering opportunities, evaluate legacy system conditions, determine the appropriate upgrade scope, and address technical considerations including equipment compatibility, electrical requirements, monitoring, commissioning, and documentation.

To explore solar repowering with Tigo, visit the Repowering Playbook, learn how Tigo Inverter Power Output Control can support repowering projects here, or join Tigo on October 15 for the Solar Power World repowering webinar; register here.

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit .

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