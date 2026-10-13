Years Of Proven Results Drive Continued Partnership Between Pyung Hwa Holdings And Rimini Street

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), the Software Support and Agentic AI ERP CompanyTM and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced continued success in its long-standing relationship with Pyung Hwa Holdings, a leading Korean automotive parts holding company.

Through years of support for the company's SAP ECC 6 and Oracle Database environments, Rimini Street has helped Pyung Hwa Holdings, a supplier to major domestic automotive manufacturers and global OEM supply chains, cut annual maintenance costs by 50%, improve service responsiveness and avoid the cost, disruption and risk associated with unnecessary upgrades.

Today, Pyung Hwa Holdings continues to rely on Rimini SupportTM for its highly customized SAP and Oracle environments, citing improved operational efficiency, cost optimization and long-term IT flexibility as key outcomes of the partnership.

“The first three years with Rimini Street have proven to be one of the best decisions made to support our objective of improving profitability and freeing up our talent for higher-value initiatives,” said Sangwook Lee, director, head of information strategy, Pyung Hwa Holdings.“The quality of service, the value of the trusted partnership and our confidence in the long-term stability of our mission-critical SAP and Oracle Database environments are why we selected Rimini Street for another five years.”

Dependable, Quality Support for SAP and Oracle Database with One Trusted Partner

Pyung Hwa Holdings runs a highly customized SAP ECC 6 platform across production planning, materials management, finance, controlling and human resources, with Oracle Database serving as the underlying data infrastructure. The environment supports centralized management across 17 subsidiaries, including 12 domestic and five overseas affiliates, making system stability, responsive support and Korea-specific expertise essential to daily operations.

Before Rimini Street, Pyung Hwa Holdings faced high annual maintenance fees and inconsistent support value. The company needed faster issue resolution, deeper expertise for its customized SAP and Oracle environments and practical guidance for Korea-specific requirements, including year-end HR tax settlement processing.

After validating the third-party software support model through discussions with existing Rimini Street clients in Korea, Pyung Hwa Holdings moved forward with Rimini Street and gained more responsive service, lower maintenance costs and greater flexibility to direct IT talent and budget toward transformation priorities.

With Rimini Street, Pyung Hwa Holdings continues to run stable, highly customized SAP and Oracle systems on its own business-led timeline, without being pulled into a vendor-mandated upgrade or migration path. The company can extend the life and value of its current enterprise systems while preserving capital, IT resources and operational focus for higher-value initiatives.

“Rimini Street helped us break free from vendor pressure to upgrade and establish IT strategies aligned with our business requirements and operational environments,” said Lee.

Savings and Stability Create Opportunities for Growth

By reducing maintenance costs and increasing operational flexibility, Pyung Hwa Holdings has been able to redirect resources toward smart manufacturing, advanced data analytics and AI-driven quality management. Looking ahead, the company plans to gradually introduce capabilities such as AI-based predictive maintenance, digital twins and production optimization, while expanding R&D investments in hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicle components.

"Pyung Hwa Holdings' experience demonstrates the value organizations can achieve when they have a technology partner focused on delivering measurable, meaningful business outcomes for their clients," said Hyungwook“Kevin” Kim, GVP and regional general manager, Korea, Rimini Street. "For years, we've provided Pyung Hwa Holdings the responsive support, deep expertise and stability needed to help maximize the value of their SAP and Oracle investments. We are proud of the trust we have earned and the strong relationship we can continue to build together."

"Our relationship with Rimini Street has consistently delivered measurable value through responsive support, system stability and significant cost savings," said Lee. "With a partner that understands our environment and business priorities, our team can stay focused on initiatives that drive long-term business success."

Learn more about how Pyung Hwa Holdings is funding innovation with Rimini SupportTM.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a proven, trusted global provider of end-to-end, mission-critical enterprise software support, managed services and innovative Agentic AI ERP solutions, and is the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company has signed thousands of IT service contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who have leveraged the Rimini Smart PathTM methodology to achieve better operational outcomes, billions of US dollars in savings and fund AI and other innovation.

To learn more, please visit , and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“budget,”“continue,”“could,”“currently,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“possible,”“goal,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“reflect,”“results,”“seem,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would” and other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. 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These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to attract new clients or retain and/or sell additional products or services to existing clients; our ability to achieve and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth; cost of revenue, including changes in costs associated with our efforts to grow and the results of any efforts to manage costs to align with current revenue expectations and the expansion of our offerings; the effects of increased intense competition in our industry and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to successfully educate the market regarding the advantages of our support and managed services for ERP software and to sell the products and services comprising our“Rimini Smart PathTM” solutions portfolio, including but not limited to our Agentic AI ERP solutions; our intentions with respect to our pricing model and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; the evolution of the ERP software management and support landscape facing our clients and prospects; estimates of our total addressable market; the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, including the contract renewal cycles for vendor-supplied software support and managed services; the effects of the efforts of enterprise software vendors to sell upgrades or migrations to cloud-based versions of their enterprise software on our results of operations; our ability to scale our operations quickly enough to meet our clients' changing needs or decrease our costs adequately in response to changing client demand; risks arising from incorporating artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies into our products or services or any deficiencies associated with AI technologies used by us or by our third-party vendors and service providers; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our brand; the loss of one or more members of our management team and our ability to attract and retain additional qualified technical, sales and marketing personnel; our ability to expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to avoid interruptions to, or degraded performance of, our services and the impact of any such interruptions or performance problems on our operations; our ability to defend against cybersecurity threats and to comply with data protection and privacy regulations; our expectations regarding new product offerings, innovation solutions, partnerships and alliance programs and our ability to develop and maintain strategic partnerships; our ability to expand internationally and the risks associated with global operations; our wind down of support services for Oracle's PeopleSoft software products and the impact on future period revenue and costs incurred related to these efforts; the continuing impact of and our ability to comply with the terms of our July 2025 settlement agreement with Oracle; the impact of macro-economic trends, including inflation and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; our ability to generate significant capital through our operations or to raise additional capital necessary to fund and expand our operations and invest in new services and products; our business plan and our ability to effectively secure and manage our growth and associated investments; risks relating to retention rates, including our ability to accurately predict retention rates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes in laws or regulations, including tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; tariff costs; our ability to realize benefits from our net operating losses; any negative impact of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters on our reputation or business and the exposure of our business to additional costs or risks from our reporting on such matters; our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the volatility of our stock price; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; our ability to maintain our good standing with the United States and international governments and capture new contracts with public sector entities; the occurrence of catastrophic events that may disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients; future acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary companies, products, subscriptions or technologies; and those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 30, 2026, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 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