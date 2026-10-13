Exagrid Announces Record 3Rd Quarter Bookings And Revenue

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the fastest backups, fastest restores, largest backup storage scale-out system with deduplication, and the most comprehensive security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it had its best ever third quarter for bookings and revenue in the quarter ending September 30, 2026, with double-digit revenue growth over Q3 of 2025 and double-digit revenue growth for the first nine months of 2026 over 2025. ExaGrid has exceeded its plan in all three quarters of 2026 and is ahead of plan on its way to a record bookings and revenue year. ExaGrid's growth rate is accelerating.

In addition, ExaGrid remained P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow positive for the 23rd consecutive quarter. The company is 100% debt-free, demonstrating strong financial health as a company.

ExaGrid had its highest percentage of bookings coming from deals over $1M.

Highlights of Q3 2026:

Continued 4-quarter average win rate of over 70%. Well over 5,000 organizations protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage. Customer installations in 108 countries. Sales and support teams in 30 countries and customer installations in over 80 countries. Over 50% of the bookings came from outside of the United States. Company remains Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive over the last 23 quarters. ExaGrid released version 8.1, adding support for Cohesity DataProtect, NFS encryption over the wire, and per share data size quota tracking.

“ExaGrid continues to grow and has become the largest independent backup storage vendor in the world,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“Customers have only three choices: standard primary storage as a backup target which is expensive, has no backup app integrations and is vulnerable for security attacks, or inline deduplication appliances which are slow for backups, slow for restores, not scalable and are open to security attacks, or ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage which is fast for backups and restores, scale-out as data grows and has the only integrated tiered air gap and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for security. ExaGrid supports Veeam, Commvault, Cohesity DataProtect and NetBackup, Rubrik, Oracle RMAN direct, HYCU, Acronis and many other backup applications and utilities. ExaGrid is on its way to another record bookings and revenue year. Our competitive win rate, customer retention rate, NPS score, and percentage of customers on maintenance and support remain the highest in the backup storage industry. Our growth rate is accelerating.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

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