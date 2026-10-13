Aster Clinics And Nezo Salt Partner To Promote Early Breast Cancer Detection Across Four GCC Countries

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Aster Clinics, the largest private primary care network under Aster DM Healthcare GCC, and Nezo Salt, a salt brand from Holland, have partnered for a month-long Breast Cancer Awareness campaign running from 1 to 31 October. The initiative aims to encourage women across the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain to prioritise breast health and take proactive steps towards early detection.

Breast cancer remains a significant health concern in the UAE, accounting for 21.4% of all new cancer cases, with 1,030 diagnoses. Women in the UAE are also frequently diagnosed in their early 40s, nearly a decade younger than the global average, highlighting the importance of awareness and timely medical assessment.[1] [2]

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospital & Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, said,“Early detection and timely intervention can dramatically improve breast cancer outcomes. However, warning signs are often overlooked, not only by the public but at times even by healthcare professionals, highlighting the importance of regular self-examination and awareness of one's own body and seek medical advice if they notice any concerns. Through our partnership with Nezo Salt, we aim to empower women to take proactive steps toward breast health, as early detection remains one of the most effective ways to save lives.”

Ms. Pujha Patankar, Marketing Manager, Nezo Middle East, said,“Breast cancer awareness should reach women wherever they are. This partnership brings the message into everyday consumer spaces and makes initial breast health checks more accessible. By combining Nezo's retail reach with Aster Clinics' healthcare network, we hope to encourage women to prioritise breast health year-round.”

As part of the campaign, Nezo will leverage its retail presence through sampling of 10g salt packs via Noon Minutes and in-store promoters, gondola branding across major hypermarkets, consumer activations and wellness talks jointly hosted with Aster Clinics. Co-branded campaign materials will direct women to Aster Clinics for screening and medical advice.

Aster Clinics will provide access to free physical breast examinations at participating clinics across all four markets. Following consultation, breast ultrasound is available for AED 149 and mammography for AED 199. A doctor will recommend an ultrasound or mammogram based on the individual's clinical assessment and screening needs. Campaign vouchers remain valid until 31 December 2026.

Women can scan the QR code featured in Nezo's campaign communications to access the dedicated registration page and obtain their campaign voucher.

Through this partnership, Nezo Salt and Aster Clinics aim to extend breast cancer awareness beyond traditional healthcare settings, making information and access to initial breast health assessments more accessible and encouraging women to prioritise their health throughout the year.

About Aster DM Healthcare:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across seven countries. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of“We will treat you well”.

About NEZO Salt:

NEZO is a salt brand from Holland, bringing quality, flavour and versatility to everyday cooking. Its range includes sea salt, rock salt and refined salt, combining natural origins with careful processing to suit diverse culinary needs for a variety of dishes and cooking styles.

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