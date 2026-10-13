Saudi Fund For Development Announces Progress On Pristinamitrovica Highway Project In Kosovo

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) today joined the Government of Kosovo to inaugurate the Pristina–Mitrovica Highway, marking SFD's first completed project in Kosovo and an important milestone in the partnership between both sides.

His Excellency Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, inaugurated the upgraded highway section by cutting the ribbon at the newly completed road. He subsequently held a sideline meetings with His Excellency Hekuran Murati, Minister of Finance, His Excellency Dimal Basha Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, and His Excellency Arben Vitia, Minister of Health, to discuss the development projects and the continued SFD- Kosovo partnership.

The project upgrades a 9.87 km section of the Prishtina–Mitrovica Highway, strengthening the connection between Prishtina, Kosovo's capital, and Mitrovica, and improving links with northern Kosovo and surrounding municipalities. It is expected to benefit approximately 600,000 inhabitants, particularly residents of Prishtina, Mitrovica and Vushtrri.

By improving regional connectivity, the project will reduce travel times and enhance road safety, providing a faster, safer and more efficient route for passengers and commercial traffic.

Beyond the infrastructure itself, the project will support people and communities along the corridor. Improved connectivity will facilitate the movement of people and goods, strengthen access to employment and essential services, and contribute to economic activity along this important transport corridor.

SFD supported the project through a USD 16 million concessional loan, co-financed with the OPEC Fund for International Development, demonstrating how international cooperation and strong partnerships can advance sustainable development and delivering long-term impact.

His Excellency Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, said:“The Prishtina–Mitrovica Highway represents an important milestone in SFD's partnership with Kosovo. Through our USD 16 million concessional loan, we are supporting improved regional connectivity and safer, more efficient journeys for approximately 600,000 inhabitants. The project will strengthen access to employment and essential services, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and support economic and social development. It demonstrates the value of our partnership with the Government of Kosovo in advancing sustainable development and delivering lasting benefits for communities.”

His Excellency Hekuran Murati, Minister of Finance, said:“The Pristina–Mitrovica Highway is an important project for our people and communities. It will make journeys safer, strengthen connectivity and support better access to jobs, education, healthcare and markets. We value the partnership with the Saudi Fund for Development and the OPEC Fund for International Development in helping us deliver this important project.”

For more than five decades, SFD has worked with global partners to support sustainable development and long-term economic and social progress. The Highway project reflects SFD's continued partnership with Kosovo and a shared commitment to improving connectivity and delivering meaningful, lasting benefits for people and communities.

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