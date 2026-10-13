Ohana Development Announces Erling Haaland As A Proud Homeowner At Manchester City Yas Residences By Ohana, During Phase...

Ohana Development has announced Erling Haaland as a proud homeowner at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana during the launch of the project's second phase. Featuring two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplex villas, and four- and five-bedroom villas, Phase 2 sales will commence on 19 October 2026. The event at Etihad Arena welcomed over 4,000 guests, including Pep Guardiola, who was announced as the project's official brand ambassador.

Located along Yas Canal, adjacent to Yas Island, the development spans 1.67 million square metres and will feature more than 2,000 residences. The world's first Manchester City-branded residential community has already broken ground, with phased delivery scheduled by 2029.

In a video appearance by Manchester City star Erling Haaland, he announced that he was excited to be joining the Ohana family as a proud homeowner with a five-bedroom villa for his family at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. Additionally, Manchester City legend, Alfie Haaland also picked up the keys to his new home in the community.

Pep Guardiola also appeared on stage for a discussion exploring teamwork, resilience and the importance of sport and wellbeing beyond football.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said:“The response to our first phase demonstrated the confidence buyers place in Abu Dhabi and our vision for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana. Phase 2 builds on that momentum, offering more families and investors the opportunity to become part of this unique community. Welcoming Pep Guardiola as our official brand ambassador further reinforces our commitment to creating a residential destination centred on sport, wellbeing and lasting value.”

Pep Guardiola said:“In professional sport, we understand that performance depends on more than training. Recovery, balance and wellbeing are just as important, and those principles matter in everyday life too. Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana places sport and wellness at the heart of the community, giving residents opportunities to stay active, recharge and spend time together. That approach is what makes the project particularly appealing to me, and I am pleased to join Ohana Development as its official brand ambassador for this unique community.”

For more information on Ohana Development, please visit .

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