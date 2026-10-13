LINC UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries holding LINC: a securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services told the market its investment in "people and processes" was driving superior student outcomes while allegedly omitting that enrolled students were not converting into actual class attendance.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

LINC shares fell $10.22 per share, or 24.93%, in a single session on August 10, 2026, closing at $30.77. Measured from the Class Period high of $55.68 per share recorded on July 7, 2026, holders carried a decline of roughly $24.91 per share. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by November 10, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds, advisers, and plan trustees that accumulated LINC during the Class Period may wish to quantify their exposure. The pleading asserts that the Company's public statements presented an unrealistically positive assessment of its growth while allegedly omitting that its admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into students who actually began class.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The arithmetic scales quickly for block positions. The August 10, 2026 decline was material for shareholders holding substantial positions in LINC. As averred in the action, shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period, meaning purchase price, not only exit price, drives the measurement of alleged damages.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Courts generally appoint as lead plaintiff the qualified movant with the largest documented financial interest in the relief sought.

Trustees and advisers with duties under ERISA and comparable state standards may be expected to evaluate, and to document, whether pursuing a claim serves beneficiaries.

Lead plaintiff status provides direct input on counsel selection, litigation strategy, and review of any proposed resolution.

Absent class members who take no action before the deadline generally remain eligible to participate in any recovery.

Eligibility turns on purchase dates within the Class Period, not on whether the position is still held. Loss assessments are provided at no cost and without obligation.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and funds that held LINC through August 2026 are often best positioned to evaluate the alleged gap between reported enrollment growth and students who actually started class. The complaint charges that this omission left the market with an incomplete picture of the Company's growth trajectory." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LINC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lincoln Educational Services Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its admissions process and its investment in "people and processes," while failing to disclose that enrolled students were not effectively converting to actual student starts, during the Class Period. When the Company reported second quarter 2026 results showing student start growth of approximately 1% because fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lincoln Educational Services allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the LINC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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