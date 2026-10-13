Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Toll Brothers At Flat Creek In Castroville, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stunning new model home will debut during special event October 17-18

CASTROVILLE, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated model grand opening at Toll Brothers at Flat Creek, a stunning new community of luxury single-family homes in Castroville, Texas just a 30-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. The professionally decorated Toll Brothers model home will be unveiled during the Flat Creek Model Grand Opening event taking place throughout the Flat Creek master plan this Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Home shoppers will enjoy refreshments and special gifts during the event.

Located within the expansive 255-acre Flat Creek master plan, Toll Brothers at Flat Creek offers modern one- and two-story home designs ranging up to 3,913 square feet with three-car garages and options for personalization. Priced from the mid-$500,000s, these homes boast elegant architecture, flexible floor plans, and luxury finishes. Home shoppers will find spacious home sites and a variety of designs, including first-floor primary bedroom suites and open-concept living areas.









"Toll Brothers at Flat Creek provides an extraordinary opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy luxury living in a highly sought-after location," said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. "Combined with our thoughtfully designed floor plans and outstanding community amenities, residents can embrace the charm of Castroville and the relaxed elegance of a Texas lifestyle. We are excited to open our stunning model home to showcase this community's distinctive blend of luxury, comfort, and small-town appeal."

Homeowners at Toll Brothers at Flat Creek will enjoy access to an array of amenities, including a pool, playground, walking trails, and open spaces. Ideally situated near the heart of historic Castroville, the community offers convenient access to charming boutiques, locally owned shops, inviting restaurants, and outdoor recreation. Known for its rich Alsatian heritage, scenic surroundings, and welcoming small-town atmosphere, Castroville captures the essence of Texas living while providing easy access to the conveniences of nearby San Antonio. Families will benefit from the neighborhood's assignment to the highly rated Medina Valley Independent School District, which includes Castroville Elementary, Medina Valley Middle, and Medina Valley High School.

Toll Brothers customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of the newly opened Toll Brothers Design Studio in San Antonio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from an extensive selection of options to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









In addition to tours of the Noona model home, the Flat Creek Model Grand Opening event will include an exclusive first look at new Toll Brothers home designs in the community, including the thoughtfully designed Quentin, Liliana, and Ophelia home designs, which feature up to five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three-car garages. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community.

Toll Brothers at Flat Creek is located at 503 Kings Creek in Castroville. For more information on Toll Brothers at Flat Creek, or to schedule an appointment to visit the community, call 877-500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)