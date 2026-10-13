New Crypto Pepeto Announces 44,000 Holders While The BNB Price Prediction Targets $3,000

The new crypto Pepeto has announced it passed 44,000 holders, and most of them bought while the crypto market was low and people were afraid. Why? Because the big players who control crypto follow one rule they never say out loud: buy a coin before it lists, and buy when the crowd is scared. Then they tell everyone else to buy big coins. This article shows the game live: a crypto presale whales are quietly filling, fresh Trump news lifting the market, and a BNB price prediction that explains the timing.

BNB is here for one reason. This new crypto and BNB are both exchange tokens, the model that made BNB's first buyers millionaires. First the BNB price chart, then why it matters now.

New Crypto Pepeto Leads Every Presale as the BNB Price Prediction Reaches for $3,000

The announcement puts Pepeto ahead of every crypto presale in 2026, 44,000 holders and rising. It is an exchange token: a trading platform runs on the coin, so every trade needs it. BNB proves the model works. The BNB price today is $748.53 per TokenPost, up from $583 in August, with another boost on October 9 when President Trump said the U.S. would not attack Iran before the midterms. The market calmed, Bitcoin climbed back to $82,600, and traders betting on a drop got wiped out per CoinDesk.

Our BNB price prediction for this cycle is $3,000. The BNB price just cleared its summer range, and only two big levels remain, $857.96 and $1,000.73 per CoinGabbar. One trader on X called BNB "one breakout away from a parabolic move" with $3,000 as the target, and we agree, because once the BNB price passes $1,000, far more people buy.

But what does $3,000 mean for a normal investor? From $748, that is about 4x. Put in $5,000, get $20,000. Good, not life-changing. And that is the trick. Big players need millions of buyers to push big coins up, so the news keeps telling you BNB is the move, while 4x is all it can pay you.

Now look at how the first BNB buyers really got rich. They bought in 2017 at about $0.10, and by 2021 the BNB price hit $793, so $1,000 grew to nearly $8 million. BNB is worth about $100 billion today, so a price that small can never return, whatever any BNB price prediction says. The lesson is simple: insiders got rich buying early, and the crowd got the 4x later.

Inside the New Crypto Pepeto Presale as the BNB Price Prediction Builds the Case

So where is the next BNB at $0.10? Ask anyone in crypto and one name comes up: Pepeto. Pepeto is a new crypto still waiting for its first listing, and it sits here because it works like BNB, a coin with its own exchange, with one big extra: it is also a meme coin, still cheap enough to buy before any exchange carries it. That is why the excitement is so loud. More than 41,000 people have bought in, most while the market was down, and on-chain data shows whales among them, the same big players who tell the public to buy BNB. They know the biggest wins come from presales, and they are not waiting.

The meme coin part is the exciting one. Meme coins are the only crypto that keeps giving 100x returns, and PEPE is the newest proof: it launched in April 2023 with no product, and within weeks early buyers were up over 100x as it hit an $11 billion market cap, carried by nothing but a crowd that kept talking. Pepeto already has that crowd: crypto news sites cover it weekly, Telegram, X, and Reddit talk about it daily, and copy tokens steal its name.

The numbers show how big this new crypto gets. Pepeto's supply is 420 trillion tokens, and presale buyers get 30%. A $300 million market cap alone means close to 50x from today, and a run to PEPE's peak takes Pepeto far past 100x.

Final Word o

The answer is clear. The big players want you in big coins because your money pushes their price up, and even a bold $3,000 BNB price prediction pays you only 4x for the favor. Meanwhile they buy early, like those who made real money on BNB at $0.10. Big money in crypto was never made by buying what the news tells you to buy. It was made by buying what the whales buy, before the crowd hears about it.

Finding that early buy before the listing was always the hard part in crypto, and few presales give this much proof so early. A new crypto presale right before a Binance listing is the setup most investors hunt for all cycle and never find. That new crypto chance is still open on the official Pepeto website, but the space between presale and listing price shrinks daily.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website





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