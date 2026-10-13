USD/CAD Forecast 13/10: Bulls Target 1.45 (Video)
If we break down below there, then we have a potential shot of taking a big dip toward the 50-day EMA. I am not necessarily convinced that could happen, but if it were, then we have a potential move not only there, but maybe even a little bit deeper.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA move bouncing from here and the market taking out the 1.43 level could open up a situation where we go much higher, probably to 1.45 before it is all said and done. Interest-rate differential continues to favor the United States and probably will for the foreseeable future.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
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