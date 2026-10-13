Golden Geese Recruiting Launches FDE Recruiting And Advisory Practice Led By Former Windsurf/Cognition AI Operators

Former Windsurf/Cognition AI operators help AI companies hire Forward Deployed Engineers and build customer engineering organizations.

- Maggie Krummel, Co-founder & Managing PartnerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Geese Recruiting, an operator-led recruiting and advisory firm, has launched its dedicated Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) practice to help AI companies hire exceptional FDEs and build high-performing customer engineering teams.As AI companies move from pilots to production, Forward Deployed Engineers play a critical role in making technology work in customers' environments. But hiring for these roles presents a unique challenge: the same FDE title can describe fundamentally different jobs depending on the product, customer, and where the engineer fits into the sales and deployment processes.“The tricky thing about hiring FDEs is that two companies can have the exact same job title but need completely different skill sets,” said Maggie Krummel, co-founder and Managing Partner of Golden Geese Recruiting.“It's really a spectrum. One company might need a 'builder' FDE: someone who can dig into a customer's problems and spend most of their time building custom software. Another might need an 'operator' FDE: someone who works closely with customers to deliver results by deploying and improving AI agents. And plenty of roles fall somewhere in between. That's why we spend so much time up front understanding the FDE's actual responsibilities. Doing so allows us to find the right candidates and then ensure they know exactly what they're interviewing for.”Golden Geese was founded by former operators with firsthand experience building the FDE teams it now helps companies hire. Krummel joined Codeium as its 30th employee and second Deployed Engineer, where she led major customer deployments and interviewed more than 1,000 candidates globally while building and managing a deployed engineering team. Duff joined as the company's 25th employee and a strategic seller, helping scale its go-to-market organization. Codeium later became Windsurf, and was acquired by Cognition AI. The founders also bring experience from MongoDB, Grafana Labs, and AWS.Recruiting and Advisory ServicesGolden Geese focuses on two complementary services:Forward Deployed Engineer Recruiting: Helping AI companies define what they need in an FDE, and finding engineers with the right skills and necessary experience to deliver.Customer Engineering Organization Advisory: Helping AI founders and executives determine when to hire FDEs, what the interview process should look like, how to structure customer-facing technical teams, and how to distinguish deployed engineering from adjacent functions such as solutions engineering, implementation, and applied AI. The advisory practice primarily serves pre-seed through Series C companies transitioning from founder-led deployments to repeatable customer engineering organizations.Learn more at goldengeeserecruiting.

Paxton Duff

Golden Geese Recruiting

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Golden Geese Recruiting Launches FDE Recruiting and Advisory Practice Led by Former Windsurf/Cognition AI Operators News Provided By Golden Geese Recruiting October 13, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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