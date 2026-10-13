The Plaza Of The Palm Beaches Announces Multiyear Transformation Of Its Waterfront Towers

Rendering of the view from a residence at The Plaza of the Palm Beaches once the new glass railings are in place. Courtesy of The Plaza of the Palm Beaches.

With structural repairs complete, glass balcony railings, a new Mezzanine Lounge from Joanna Kerr Design and a redesigned East Pool follow through early 2028

- Scott Spilker, General Manager, The Plaza of the Palm BeachesWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 - The Plaza of the Palm Beaches has embarked on a multiyear capital program to restore the facades of its two 32-story towers on South Flagler Drive, reimagine its amenities and renovate its shared spaces. The work is well underway, and crews have completed structural repairs to both towers.The most visible change is on the balconies, where glass railings are replacing the solid concrete walls that once enclosed them. Every residence at The Plaza has both east- and west-facing balconies, and the new railings will open each one to wider views: the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and sunsets over the city to the west. Painting begins this month, the first railings go up in November, and The Plaza expects to complete the exterior in fall 2027.“There is nothing else quite like The Plaza,” said Scott Spilker, general manager of The Plaza of the Palm Beaches.“Our residents start each day with the sunrise over the ocean and end it with the sunset over the city, all from their own balconies. A view like that can't be replicated. This transformation makes everything around those views as remarkable as the views themselves.”Joanna Kerr Design is leading the redesign of The Plaza's shared spaces, from the Grand Lobby and Mezzanine Lounge to the pool deck and new guardhouse. Principal Joanna Kerr brings 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality and residential design, and her firm's work includes Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton properties. The design draws on the movement and light of the surrounding water and the architectural rhythm of the city. In the Mezzanine Lounge, a fluted stone bar anchors the room, with honed limestone, warm natural oak and brushed metals layered with textured fabrics. The Plaza targets summer 2027 for the lounge's completion.The Plaza is also updating its fitness center and rebuilding the East Pool and fifth-floor amenity deck in the style of the West Pool and deck it completed in 2023. The final design calls for a redesigned pool with an expanded spa, new decking and furnishings, a barbecue lounge and a bocce court, all joining the existing tennis and pickleball courts. The Plaza expects to finish the East Pool in early 2028. At street level, The Plaza is adding a new guardhouse and landscaping to welcome residents and guests.“We've thoughtfully envisioned each of these spaces around the way our residents live, creating environments that are as sophisticated as they are inviting,” Spilker said.“The Mezzanine Lounge will offer an elegant setting to gather with friends, enjoy a morning coffee or unwind over a glass of wine, while the East Pool will provide a private, resort-style retreat just an elevator ride from home. Exceptional service has always been part of the experience at The Plaza, and we designed these new spaces to complement that tradition.”The Plaza sits within walking distance of CityPlace, Clematis Street, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and the Norton Museum of Art. Two bridges to Palm Beach frame the property: the Flagler Memorial Bridge to the north, leading to The Royal Poinciana Plaza, and the Royal Park Bridge to the south, the most direct route to Worth Avenue.About The Plaza of the Palm BeachesThe Plaza of the Palm Beaches is a 221-residence luxury condominium in the heart of West Palm Beach, with two 32-story towers at 525 and 529 South Flagler Drive overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach. Every residence opens to both east- and west-facing balconies, and all that West Palm Beach and Palm Beach have to offer is minutes away. The Plaza offers concierge and valet service, 24-hour security, a fitness center, two pools, and tennis and pickleball courts. More than half of its staff has served The Plaza for over a decade. For more information, visit theplazawpb.

Kjerstin Carlson

The Plaza of the Palm Beaches

+1 715-441-9194

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The Plaza of the Palm Beaches Announces Multiyear Transformation of Its Waterfront Towers News Provided By Kjerstin Carlson Public Relations LLC October 13, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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