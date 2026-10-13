Steelco Buildings & SCB Construction Group Mark Back-To-Back Inc. 5000 Recognition And A 2026 ENR Ranking

2026 Inc 5000 Award for SteelCo Buildings and SCB Construction Group

2026 ENR Top Texas & Southeast Contractor Award for SCB Construction Group

Recent 52,000 SF recreational facility for Dublin-Laurens County Recreational Authority serving up to 200,000 yearly visitors at Southern Pines Park

Celebrating 25 years in business, the Georgia-based organization earns national growth recognition and another regional contractor ranking.

- Jay Bailey, CEOCOVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SteelCo Buildings, Inc., the Georgia-based organization behind SteelCo Buildings and SCB Construction Group, has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. Adding to the company's 2026 accolades, its commercial construction division, SCB Construction Group, ranked No. 136 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Texas & Southeast Top Contractors list.The dual recognition comes as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its continued growth, expanding capabilities, and commitment to clients across the commercial construction and pre-engineered metal building industries.Sustained Growth Across Two Complementary DivisionsRecognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000 follows the company's inaugural appearance in 2025, when SteelCo Buildings earned a national ranking of No. 4,050 following 89% revenue growth over a three-year period. Published annually, the Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth.Since its founding in 2001, SteelCo Buildings has evolved from its roots in pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) systems into an organization with two complementary divisions serving distinct but connected markets.SteelCo Buildings provides custom, American-manufactured steel building systems nationwide, supporting developers, businesses, contractors, and property owners across industrial, commercial, aviation, self-storage, flex space, distribution, and other specialty building types.SCB Construction Group delivers full-service commercial construction throughout the Southeast, providing general contracting, design-build, design-bid-build, design-assist, and construction management services across an increasingly diverse project portfolio.Together, the divisions reflect a broader commitment to meeting evolving client needs while investing in the people, expertise, and operational capabilities required to support sustained growth.SCB Construction Group Earns Another ENR Regional RankingComplementing the company's national growth recognition, SCB Construction Group was named to ENR's 2026 Texas & Southeast Top Contractors list, ranking No. 136. The distinction follows SCB Construction Group's inclusion among ENR's Top 100 Southeast Contractors in 2024, further establishing its presence in the region's commercial construction industry. ENR's annual rankings evaluate contractors based on construction contracting revenue, providing a recognized industry benchmark for construction firms operating across the region.From manufacturing and industrial facilities to aviation, recreation, commercial HQs, IOS developments, and community-focused projects, SCB Construction Group continues to expand its portfolio through collaborative project delivery and longstanding client partnerships.25 Years of Raising Standards and Building RelationshipsBeyond the awards, the company's growth is supported by a track record spanning thousands of projects and building packages nationwide. SteelCo Buildings has supplied more than 3,000 steel building systems across the continental 48 states, backed by more than 100 years of combined industry experience. SCB Construction Group has completed more than 425 commercial construction projects, with repeat and referral relationships remaining central to its business."These recognitions reflect more than growth or construction revenue. They're a testament to the people who make our business what it is and the trust our clients continue to place in us," said Jay Bailey, CEO. "As we celebrate 25 years, our focus remains on continuing to build expertise in our field, doing things the right way, strengthening relationships, and finding new ways to create value for the people and communities we serve."As SteelCo Buildings and SCB Construction Group look toward the future, both divisions remain focused on advancing their capabilities, strengthening partnerships, and delivering projects that support businesses and communities nationwide.The recognitions reinforce a shared commitment to raising standards, elevating experiences, and building lasting value well beyond the structures themselves.About SCB Construction GroupSCB Construction Group is a Covington, Georgia-based commercial construction company delivering general contracting, design-build, design-assist, bid-build, and construction management services throughout the Southeast. With more than 425 completed projects, SCBCG serves clients across several different asset classes including industrial, manufacturing, aviation, commercial, recreational, IOS, self storage, and other markets.Website:About SteelCo BuildingsFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Covington, Georgia, SteelCo Buildings is the sibling division of SCBCG and provides custom, American-manufactured pre-engineered metal building systems nationwide. With more than 3,000 units supplied across all 50 states, the company serves commercial, industrial, aviation, warehouse, flex space, self-storage, and other specialty building types.Website:

Robert Lee

SteelCo Buildings | SCB Construction Group

+1 678-212-2190

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SteelCo Buildings & SCB Construction Group Mark Back-to-Back Inc. 5000 Recognition and a 2026 ENR Ranking News Provided By SCB Construction Group October 13, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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