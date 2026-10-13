CBH Homes Announces CBH Homefest, A Holiday Homebuying Event In The Treasure Valley

More homes, more holiday experiences, and more ways to celebrate homeownership as CBH Homes transforms the season into Idaho's biggest homebuying celebration.

- Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH HomesMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CBH Homes, Idaho's #1 Builder, is officially unveiling CBH HomeFest - Idaho's Biggest Homebuying Event of the Year, bringing a completely reimagined holiday homebuying experience to the Treasure Valley. Running November 6 through December 12, 2026, CBH HomeFest will feature 15 fully furnished, festively decorated model homes across four CBH communities, complete with free holiday photos, live entertainment, local food trucks, giveaways, and opportunities for Idahoans to explore homeownership.More than a decade ago, CBH Homes set out to challenge a long-standing belief in the housing industry: that the holidays aren't the right time to buy a home. Rather than waiting for the traditional spring buying season, CBH created a holiday experience designed to make shopping for a home more exciting, accessible, and memorable.“There's kind of this myth that people don't buy homes in November or December,” says Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.“But they do. Our sales have improved 77% year over year in November and December. There's all these life events and all these things that happen. And I think that, to us, the most important thing that we could do is to be a part of that. We ask ourselves, 'How do we get people into their homes for Thanksgiving? How do we get people into their homes for Christmas?'”What began as a seasonal homebuying celebration has grown into an annual tradition, bringing Idahoans together to tour homes, celebrate the holidays, and discover the possibilities of homeownership. Now, CBH Homes is taking that tradition to an entirely new level with the launch of CBH HomeFest.“We don't want people to come to a boring open house. We don't want them to walk through and not be motivated or excited... So, in our opinion, we're always going to bring the food, the fun, Santa and all these other things so that they truly enjoy an amazing, fun experience of buying a new CBH home,” says Ronda Conger.“And that's really where it started. We just kept doing it these past 11 years, and every year it's just gotten bigger and bigger.”15 Festive Homes. Four Communities. One Big Holiday Celebration.CBH HomeFest invites Idahoans to experience 15 fully furnished, holiday-decorated model homes across four Treasure Valley communities, each offering a festive atmosphere and opportunities to explore move-in ready homes.Participating communities include:Topaz Ranch West - Caldwell, IdahoSouthridge - Meridian, IdahoCenterville - Meridian, IdahoJack's Place - Nampa, IdahoFrom November 6 through December 12, CBH HomeFest will host free community festivities every Friday and Saturday, transforming the homebuying experience into a holiday celebration for the entire Treasure Valley.Friday festivities, 4:00–7:00 PM, include free holiday photos, face painting, stocking embroidery, live music, local vendor giveaways, hot chocolate, and desserts.Saturday festivities, 1:00–4:00 PM, feature free food trucks from 1:00–3:00 PM, holiday giveaways, festive activities, Elf on the Shelf appearances, and Letters to Santa, including opportunities to win tickets to Indian Creek Plaza ice skating.Free Holiday Photos and a Holiday Style Guide for IdahoansAs part of the CBH HomeFest launch, CBH Homes is inviting Idahoans to be among the first to reserve free holiday card photos inside its festively decorated model homes.Guests can capture seasonal memories with a holiday-themed backdrop and receive a printed photo along with a digital copy. CBH Homes is also offering a complimentary 2026 Holiday Photo Style Guide, featuring curated inspiration to help guests prepare for their holiday photos.Beyond the festivities, CBH HomeFest reflects CBH Homes' continued commitment to making homeownership possible for Idahoans. Visitors can explore move-in ready homes, experience floor plans firsthand, and discover the homebuying opportunities available throughout the Treasure Valley.With over 30,000 happy homeowners, CBH Homes continues to challenge what the homebuying experience can look like - making it easier, more exciting, and more memorable, one home at a time.CBH HomeFest Event DetailsDates: Fridays and Saturdays, November 6 – December 12, 2026Friday Hours: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PMSaturday Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMLocations: Four CBH Homes communities across Caldwell, Meridian, and NampaAdmission: FreeIdahoans are invited to explore all four HomeFest locations, reserve their free holiday photos, and receive the complimentary Holiday Photo Style Guide.Explore CBH HomeFest, view participating locations, and book free holiday photos at CBH HomeFest official event page at cbhhomefest.About CBH HomesCBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. Visit cbhhomes.

CeCe Cheney

CBH Homes

+1 208-288-5560

CBH HomeFest - Idaho's Biggest Homebuying Event of the Year

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CBH Homes Announces CBH HomeFest, a Holiday Homebuying Event in the Treasure Valley News Provided By CBH Homes October 13, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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