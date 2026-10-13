Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign For 2026 Holiday Season

Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis – St. Louis Park introduces its 2026 holiday party campaign for businesses, families, and groups throughout the Twin Cities.

Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis offers interactive corporate holiday events that combine hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and live game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis.

Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis offers catering and adult beverage options alongside its hosted game show experiences for corporate holiday parties and private group events.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park.

The seasonal campaign introduces holiday-themed game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities & group celebrations in the Twin Cities.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

MINNEAPOLIS - ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 locations. The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis venue, located at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, will feature holiday-themed versions of its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with live hosts and private game show arenas. Catering and adult beverage options are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN WITH LOCAL EXPERIENCES

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative focuses on adapting the company's existing immersive game show format for seasonal celebrations, including corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Standard private experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature games designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The holiday programming incorporates seasonal content into the company's established game formats while maintaining the interactive structure of its regular experiences.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING EVENTS

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis offering businesses an alternative format for year-end gatherings.

The experience allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions rather than traditional presentation-based or seated events. Groups can be divided into competing teams, with game show hosts facilitating activities throughout the session.

The Minneapolis location also provides catering and adult beverage options, including beer, wine, and hard seltzers, for companies coordinating food and entertainment as part of their holiday events.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment. With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

- David Sauer, CEO & Co-Founder, Game Show Battle Rooms

MINNEAPOLIS ROOTS AND TWIN CITIES LOCATION

Game Show Battle Rooms was founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017 and has since expanded its immersive game show concept to 24 locations across the United States.

The company's Minneapolis-area venue operates at The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, serving residents and businesses throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the surrounding Twin Cities metropolitan area.

The venue hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities throughout the year.

Its participation in the nationwide holiday campaign brings the company's seasonal programming to the market where the business originated.

OPTIONS FOR LARGER CORPORATE GROUPS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

These experiences can be arranged for corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues.

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND RESERVATIONS

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the Minneapolis venue, holiday event arrangements, group bookings, and available dates can be found at:

ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Best. Holiday Party. Ever.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Game Show Battle Rooms Minneapolis Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign for 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 13, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.