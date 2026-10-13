USD/JPY Forecast 13/10: Bulls Target ¥159 (Video)
Short-term pullbacks invite buying, as far as I can tell. With interest rates in America far outpacing interest rates in Japan, the intervention that we had seen the previous 3 times in this market was designed to slow down the appreciation of the U.S. dollar, or maybe more precisely, the depreciation of the Japanese yen. But there is only so much that the Japanese can do.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewQuite frankly, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by at least 25 basis points more between now and the end of the year. At the same time, Japan is more of a wait-and-see type of situation. They cannot raise rates too quickly because of the massive amount of debt that the country currently has.All things being equal, I remain bullish. I remain positive on the carry trade, but I recognize there might be some words here and there coming out of Japan attempting to slow things down.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment