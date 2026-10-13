Madhya Pradesh: CM Yadav To Transfer 41St Instalment Of Ladli Behna Yojana Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer the 41st instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana on Wednesday, providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 each to around 1.25 crore eligible women across the state.

The amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through a single-click process at a Ladli Behna Yojana conference in Guruvahi village under Manpur Janpad Panchayat in Umaria district, coinciding with the Navratri festival.

The Chief Minister will also transfer subsidies for LPG refills at Rs 450 to eligible beneficiaries registered under the scheme, covering both Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana consumers and women in the non-Ujjwala category.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched in June 2023 to promote women's economic self-reliance, improve their health and nutritional status, and strengthen their participation in family decision-making.

Since its launch, the Madhya Pradesh government has regularly transferred monthly assistance to around 1.25 crore women. By September 2026, a total of 40 instalments had been disbursed, with the latest payment marking the 41st instalment.

In addition to the regular assistance, beneficiaries received special financial assistance of Rs 250 on four occasions in August 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, according to the state government.

While eligible general beneficiaries receive Rs 1,500 per month, women covered under the scheme who also receive benefits under the Social Security Pension Scheme are provided Rs 900 monthly, as per the scheme's provisions. Payments are made directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts enabled for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The state government has allocated Rs 23,882.81 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 financial year.

During the Umaria conference, Yadav will also inaugurate 68 development projects worth Rs 87.31 crore and perform the ground-breaking ceremony for 68 other projects worth Rs 56.84 crore. The 136 projects together are valued at around Rs 144.16 crore. The projects cover the Bandhavgarh and Manpur Assembly constituencies.

In Bandhavgarh, 18 projects worth Rs 59.07 crore will be inaugurated, while the foundation stones for 46 projects worth Rs 32.25 crore will be laid. In Manpur, 50 projects worth Rs 28.25 crore will be inaugurated, and the ground-breaking ceremony will be held for 22 projects worth Rs 24.59 crore.