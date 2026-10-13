Odisha Bags Wind Energy Leadership Award At Windergy India 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (IANS) Odisha has received the "Wind India 2026: Leadership in Wind Energy De-risking" award in recognition of its efforts to promote clean energy and renewable energy development, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The award was presented to Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who also holds the Energy portfolio, by Additional Chief Secretary of Energy Department Vishal Kumar Dev, at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

The award was conferred on Odisha at the Windergy India 2026 conference held in Chennai on October 8.

Satyapriya Rath, Managing Director of Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), received the award on behalf of the state from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi during the event, which was attended by industry leaders and government representatives.

Several senior officials of the Odisha Energy Department attended the presentation ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

Congratulating the department's officers and staff, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said Odisha has ambitious plans to expand its renewable energy sector and attract more investment in the coming years.

"This honour reflects the state government's strong resolve and continuous efforts to accelerate clean energy transition and attract sustainable investments under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy," the Deputy CM added.

As part of its efforts to promote Odisha's wind energy potential, the state government hosted a special session titled "Odisha: India's Next Wind Destination" at Windergy India 2026.

The session aimed to showcase the state's potential in wind power generation to national and international investors and highlight opportunities for investment in the renewable energy sector.

The officials also noted that the award recognises Odisha's initiatives to advance wind energy and promote clean energy development.

The state government is seeking to attract sustainable investments and expand renewable energy capacity through its policy framework and future plans.

The recognition comes as Odisha seeks to strengthen its position in the renewable energy sector and encourage investment in clean energy projects.