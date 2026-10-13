Panchayati Raj Ministry To Hold Cleanliness Drive On Oct 14 Under SCDPM 6.0

As part of the ongoing Special Campaign 6.0 for Institutionalising Swachhata and Minimising Pendency (SCDPM 6.0), the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) will organise a dedicated one-day cleanliness and pendency disposal drive on 14 October 2026.

According to a press release, the drive is part of the Implementation Phase of the Campaign, being observed from 2 October to 31 October 2026. It aims to promote workplace cleanliness, improve the use of office space and expedite the disposal of pending matters, including references and other identified pendencies.

Drive Aims and Activities

Activities planned for the day include cleanliness shramdaan and Swachhata drives at workplaces and workstations, minor repairs and removal of clutter, staff orientation on bio-waste management, proper collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste, scrap disposal, public grievance redressal, interaction with Safai Mitras and review of progress under the Campaign. All Divisions and Sections of the Ministry are actively participating in the Campaign and taking steps to ensure the timely completion of planned activities.

Nationwide Participation by Panchayati Raj Institutions

To encourage grassroots-level participation, 14 October 2026 has also been designated for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) across the country to undertake dedicated campaign activities. The Ministry had earlier issued an advisory on 12 October 2026 to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the Panchayati Raj Departments of all States and Union Territories, calling for the active participation of PRIs/RLBs. The activities will include cleanliness drives in Panchayat offices and nearby public places, removal of unused materials, beautification of public spaces using locally available resources and tree plantation with community participation. PRIs will also review pending complaints, grievances and applications for timely disposal. Personnel engaged in cleanliness and sanitation activities will be felicitated.

Boosting Efficiency with e-Office Training

As part of its efforts to improve workplace efficiency, the Ministry also organised an e-Office training session for its officials and staff at Jeevan Prakash Building, New Delhi. The session covered the latest e-Office features, file workflow processes and digital record management, with a focus on smoother file movement and timely disposal of official work, the release said.

These initiatives seek to promote Swachhata, minimise pendency and strengthen efficient, accountable and responsive governance in line with the objectives of Special Campaign 6.0. (ANI)

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