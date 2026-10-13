Maharashtra-UK Partnership Launched To Boost Investment, Cooperation

Maharashtra-UK Partnership Launched to Boost Investment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday invited institutions and businesses from the United Kingdom to invest in the state, highlighting its industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce and capabilities across manufacturing, technology, education and clean energy.

Addressing the Maharashtra-UK Partnership Launch in Mumbai, Fadnavis said Maharashtra was at the forefront of creating an investment-friendly ecosystem by bringing together skills, capital and technology. He said the state government would facilitate swift coordination among relevant departments through the 'Invest Maharashtra' platform to accelerate investment projects.

MoUs Exchanged to Strengthen Cooperation

The Chief Minister said the visit of UK secretaries, mayors and officials was not merely a formal engagement but an effort to translate shared ambitions into concrete business opportunities and agreements. Following bilateral discussions with the high-level UK delegation, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Maharashtra and the UK were exchanged to strengthen cooperation across several key sectors.

Highlighting Maharashtra's Investment Strengths

Fadnavis highlighted Mumbai's role as an international centre for finance, trade and entrepreneurship, connecting businesses with global markets. He also described Pune as a major hub for engineering, automobiles, manufacturing and information technology.

He said Maharashtra's skilled workforce, established industrial clusters and network of experienced partners serving global clients were among its key strengths in attracting international investment.

Opportunities in Education Sector

On education, Fadnavis said the National Education Policy had enabled foreign universities to establish campuses in Maharashtra. He cited the University of Bristol, the University of York and the University of Aberdeen as institutions setting up a presence in the state. The proposed EduCity, Medicity and AI Innovation City would bring together research, educational institutions and talent, further strengthening Maharashtra's capabilities, he added.

Clean Energy and Technology Hubs

The Chief Minister also identified opportunities for UK companies in clean energy, industrial carbon-emission reduction, energy efficiency, water management, transportation and resource recycling. He assured global companies of the state government's support in establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and technology research centres in Maharashtra.

Boosting Local Industries

Fadnavis said the partnership could also help local manufacturers, food-processing industries, technology companies and small entrepreneurs access new markets and customers in the UK.

Expressing confidence in the partnership, he said cooperation between Maharashtra and Britain should go beyond agreements and translate into tangible industrial activity, business opportunities and employment.

UK Sees Maharashtra as a 'Natural Destination'

UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Trade Jonathan Reynolds described Maharashtra as a natural destination for British companies looking to enter the Indian market. He said the state had been selected for its economic strengths, political stability and leadership, adding that Maharashtra's economy was larger than that of Norway.

Reynolds said the delegation was seeking tangible outcomes and success rather than merely signing documents. He expressed hope that people from both sides would work together to advance the partnership and accelerate progress in both countries.

Key Dignitaries Present

Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department P. Anbalagan, Chief Protocol Officer Rajesh Gawande and Chief Minister's Investment Adviser Kaustubh Dhavse were present at the event.

Other members of the UK delegation included Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Dame Angela Eagle; UK Secretary of State Douglas Alexander; Director for EU and International Trade Sophie Bryce; UK Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harshbir Sangha; and UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India Harjinder Kang, along with mayors and other officials. (ANI)

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