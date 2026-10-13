Preparations Intensify For UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Varanasi Rally

Rally Preparations in Varanasi

Preparations have intensified for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's public rally scheduled for Wednesday at the Sampurnan and Sanskrit University grounds.

On Tuesday, State Minister Ravindra Jaiswal inspected the venue and reviewed the preparations. He instructed officials present to complete the program's arrangements on time and pay special attention to the convenience of the people attending the rally.

During the inspection, the Minister placed special emphasis on ensuring adequate arrangements for shade, drinking water, and security at the venue. He emphasised that people attending the rally should not face any inconvenience.

He also directed that parking and traffic arrangements for vehicles be smooth, so that there are no traffic problems at the venue.

Minister Ravindra Jaiswal held a meeting with Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Pankaj Kumar and other officials present on the spot to review the preparations. He directed the concerned officials to coordinate with each other to ensure all necessary arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

He also emphasised the need for officials to exercise special vigilance on all necessary aspects related to public amenities, security, and traffic management at the venue.

CM Yogi Slams Congress Over Protest

Earlier today, CM Yogi accused the Congress of creating anarchy and questioning the country's constitutional institutions amid the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi, urging the opposition party to change its conduct and leadership.

Speaking to ANI about the protest, Adityanath said the demonstrations were inconveniencing the general public and alleged that the opposition was attempting to undermine constitutional institutions. "They are inconveniencing the common public by creating anarchy. They are also attempting to question the constitutional institutions of the country. It is surprising that if they win elections, it is their capability. But if they lose, they blame EVMs and the EC," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)