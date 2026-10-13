Kannur: 24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In River After Wedding Called Off!

Kannur: Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 24-year-old woman who allegedly jumped into a river after her wedding was called off. The deceased, Sruthi, was a resident of Payyanur in Kannur district. According to her relatives, Sruthi was distressed after her boyfriend allegedly backed out of their planned marriage. The couple had got engaged in January this year, and their wedding had been fixed. However, differences reportedly arose between them, leading to the cancellation of the marriage.

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In an attempt to resolve the issues, the couple attended a counselling session a day before Sruthi's body was recovered. According to the available details, Sruthi reportedly walked out of the session midway and jumped into a nearby river. Following the incident, rescue workers launched a search operation to locate her. Her body was eventually recovered from the river.

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The incident has left her family and relatives devastated. Her relatives have alleged that the breakdown of the relationship and the cancellation of the wedding contributed to her decision to take the extreme step. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited. The incident has once again drawn attention to the emotional distress that can accompany relationship breakdowns and the importance of providing support to people experiencing personal crises.