Optimal Blue Report: Non-QM Bucks September Slowdown As Mortgage Rates Surge

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue today released its September 2026 Market Advantage mortgage data report, which found non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lending continued to expand even as rising rates weighed on broader mortgage activity. Total rate-lock volume declined 2% month over month (MoM), 21% over the past three months and 26% year over year (YoY). Non-QM lock volume bucked the broader decline, rising 8% MoM as non-QM loans accounted for 12% of September production.







IMAGE caption: Optimal Blue's September 2026 Market Advantage mortgage data report.

Purchase volume proved comparatively resilient, declining less than 1% both MoM and YoY while accounting for 82% of September locks. Refinance fell to 18% of total production. Adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share climbed to 14% of total lock volume, the highest level in Market Advantage data going back to 2019.

Mortgage rates moved higher across all major products in September. The Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices (OBMMI) 30-year conforming fixed rate, the benchmark for CME Group's Mortgage Rate futures, ended September at 7.39%, up 67 basis points (bps) during the month, 93 bps over the past three months and 107 bps YoY. The OBMMI 30-year jumbo rate ended the month at 7.36%, with Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans at 7.10% and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loans at 7.08%. The 10-year Treasury finished September at 5.29%, an increase of 54 bps during the month and 113 bps YoY. The spread between the 10-year Treasury and the OBMMI 30-year conforming rate widened 13 bps during September to approximately 210 bps.

“What stands out in September is how much product mix is doing the work of keeping purchase activity moving,” said Brennan O'Connell, director of data solutions at Optimal Blue.“Conforming lost share while non-QM volume grew and ARM usage reached its highest level seen in our report. That tells lenders there is still purchase demand to serve, but increasingly it may not fit neatly into the traditional conforming box. In this rate environment, production opportunity is going to depend in part on how broadly lenders can meet borrowers across different credit, income and payment scenarios.”

Added O'Connell,“As we look ahead, our Virtual Economist forecasts a continued rise in rates 12-months from now. Key drivers include September's actual rate increases, the Fed's indication of continued rate hikes over the coming year, as well as recent upticks in GDP, the price of oil, and disposable income.”

On the secondary side, lender hedge mix shifted sharply toward higher coupons as rates moved higher. The UM30 5.5, the 5.5% coupon for 30-year uniform mortgage-backed securities (MBS), fell from 62% to 50% of hedges while the UM30 6.0 climbed to 44%. MBS execution also increased to 47% of hedged loan sales, its highest level since January 2026. Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) for conforming 30-year loans increased just 1 bp to 1.39%, a 5.57 multiple, even as the average OBMMI 30-year conforming rate rose 32 bps during the month. The share of loans sold at the highest price tier increased to 78%.

“The rapid shift from the 5.5 to the 6.0 coupon shows how quickly lenders repositioned their hedges as rates moved higher,” said Mike Vough, Optimal Blue's senior vice president of corporate strategy.“But not every secondary-market metric followed rates in the same direction or by the same magnitude. MSR values barely moved, servicing retention was relatively stable and execution spreads were mixed. In a market like this, capital markets teams have to pay close attention to where loans are actually slotting and how pipeline risk is changing rather than assuming the entire execution picture will move with the headline rate.”

Key findings from the Market Advantage report, derived from direct-source mortgage lock and secondary market data and Virtual Economist forward-looking forecasts, include:

VOLUME TRENDS AND MARKET COMPOSITION

Refi pressure intensifies: Refinance share fell to 18% of total production. Cash-out refinance volume declined 8% MoM and 23% YoY, while rate-and-term refinance volume fell 13% from August and 82% YoY. Purchase demand holds near year-ago levels: Purchase lock volume declined less than 1% both MoM and YoY, accounting for 82% of total lock volume in September, but was down 20% over the past three months. Conforming share retreats: Conforming share declined 71 bps MoM to 46%, while non-conforming share increased 285 bps to nearly 24%. Compared with a year ago, conforming share was down more than 6 percentage points and non-conforming share was up nearly 7 percentage points. FHA represented 18% of production while VA accounted for 11%. Non-QM bucks broader decline: Non-QM lock volume increased 8% MoM even as total lock volume declined 2%. Non-QM loans accounted for 12% of September production, up 117 bps MoM, 357 bps over the past three months and 478 bps YoY. Investor and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans represented 33% of non-QM activity, bank statement loans accounted for 30% and other expanded guideline programs made up the remaining 37%. ARM share reaches series high: Adjustable-rate mortgages reached 14% of total lock volume in September, up from 10.5% in August and the highest share in Market Advantage data going back to 2019. New construction activity holds steady: Single-family detached homes represented approximately 64% of production. Planned unit developments (PUDs), a proxy for new-construction activity, accounted for 28% of volume, down modestly MoM but approximately 1 percentage point higher YoY. Condominiums accounted for nearly 6% of production.

RATES AND PRICING