Avatar Construction Watertown MA Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Grand Central Suites In Manchester, NH

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) WATERTOWN, Mass. and MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Avatar Construction, the Watertown, Massachusetts based design-build firm known for its integrated approach to commercial and multi-family development, today announced the successful completion and grand opening of Grand Central Suites, a 77-unit luxury apartment community at 21 Central Street in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire. The milestone marks another major achievement for Avatar Construction Watertown MA, whose design-build team led the project from concept through final occupancy.







Photo caption: Grand Central Suites in Manchester NH – A recently completed 77-unit luxury apartment building designed and built by Avatar Construction Watertown MA.

Grand Central Suites is the flagship property in Avatar Construction's trademarked“Grand” line of multi-family developments, and its completion represents the culmination of years of planning, engineering, and construction management carried out by the Avatar Construction Watertown MA team. The building features Type I-A fire-resistive construction with non-combustible concrete and steel throughout, all-concrete floors, and heavy-gauge steel stud interior walls, delivering a level of safety and sound insulation rarely found in mid-rise residential construction. The finished community includes 77 residential units, among them 11 penthouse suites with 12-foot ceilings and private balconies, along with 1,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Residents now moving into Grand Central Suites are steps from Manchester's downtown restaurants, breweries, and shops, and just a short walk from the SNHU Arena and the region's public transit connections to Boston and Concord. The location, paired with the building's construction quality, reflects the standard that Avatar Construction Watertown MA has built its reputation on across New England.

“Completing Grand Central Suites is one of the proudest moments for our team,” said Nazar Vincent, President of Avatar Construction.“This project shows exactly what our design-build model can deliver when every phase, from design and permitting through final construction, is managed under one roof. We didn't just build an apartment building. We built a landmark for downtown Manchester, and we did it with the same discipline and attention to detail that Avatar Construction Watertown MA brings to every project we take on.”

Vincent also spoke to what the completed project means for the company's broader vision.“Avatar has been building ideas into reality since 1999, and Grand Central Suites is proof of how far that vision has grown,” said Vincent.“As Avatar Construction Watertown MA continues to expand across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, this project sets the standard for the next generation of Grand properties, including Grand Maison and Grand Midtown, both coming to Manchester.”

On the investment side of the completed development, Vincent noted the continued opportunity for qualified partners.“With Grand Central Suites now complete and fully leasing, investors are seeing firsthand the returns that come from our purchasing power and disciplined cost management,” said Vincent.“Our team at Avatar Construction Watertown MA, in partnership with Bridgewater Development, continues to offer qualified investors the chance to participate in high-yield commercial and multi-family projects across the region, with a minimum investment of $50,000.”

Leasing at Grand Central Suites is now open. Interested renters can learn more at GrandCentralSuites, and prospective investors can find details on current opportunities at BridgewaterDevelopment.

ABOUT AVATAR CONSTRUCTION

Avatar Construction is a full service, design-build commercial construction firm headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, serving clients throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Avatar Construction Watertown MA specializes in ground-up developments for multi-family, mixed-use, healthcare, and commercial projects, offering a complete suite of services including site feasibility, financial forecasting, permitting, design, and construction management under a single, integrated process. By combining design, engineering, and construction management, Avatar Construction Watertown MA delivers projects on time, on budget, and built to the highest standard of quality.

Project Capabilities: Multi-Family & Mixed Use | Commercial | Healthcare & Medical Facilities | Institutional | Hospitality | Land Development | Retail | Industrial

Avatar Construction, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, and can be reached at (617) 714-5773 or through its corporate website.

Learn more:







MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Photo caption: Grand Central Suites in Manchester NH – A recently completed 77-unit luxury apartment building designed and built by Avatar Construction Watertown MA.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Nazar Vincent

Avatar Construction

+1 617-714-5773

...

News Source: Avatar Construction Inc.

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.