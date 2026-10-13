MENAFN - Market Press Release) MPAI marks its sixth anniversary with the publication of Thalia October 11, 2026 4:31 pm - MPAI has concluded its 72nd General Assembly marking the sixth anniversary of MPAI's founding with the final approval of the MPAI as a Service standard implemented as a demo service Thalia.

Geneva, Switzerland – 30 September 2026. MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 72nd General Assembly (MPAI-72), marking the sixth anniversary of MPAI's founding with the final approval of the MPAI as a Service (MPAI-MAS standard implemented as a demo service Thalia and with the publication of reference software for the Connected Autonomous Vehicle – Technologies (CAV-TEC V2.0 standard, published with a request for Community Comments.

MPAI as a Service makes it possible to run MPAI applications remotely. This benefits the chain of service providers who can draw on an open market of AI components, leveraging technologies developed by technology developers, to the advantage of end users.

Thalia, accessible at, demonstrates the potential of the MPAI as a Service standard. Using a browser on a desktop computer or smartphone, a user can interact by speech and text with Thalia, an avatar, across six applications built from the MPAI reference software released today and from openly available AI models.

Thalia plays multiple roles such as using a Large Language Model (LLM) to converse with a user (Multimodal Dialogue), responding to questions about pictures (Answer to Multimodal Questions), acting as a personal interpreter across a variety of languages (Multimodal Translation), holding affective conversations with a user, and modulating the features of her speech and face in response to those of the user (Multimodal Affective Dialogue).

Thalia's operation draws on a range of MPAI standards. The AI Framework ( an environment enabling the initialisation, dynamic configuration, and control of AI applications implemented as a collection of AI Modules interconnected according to a standard topology. The Process Instance Trust Framework ( enables a Zero-Trust implementation of the AIF environment. Other standards used include Multimodal Conversation (, Object and Scene Description (, Portable Avatar Format (, and Data Types, Formats and Attributes ( These standards are currently published with requests for Community Comments. The Thalia software is also published to facilitate the formulation of comments to the MPAI Secretariat (...unity).

MPAI as a Service will be presented online on 2026/10/26 at 16 UTC. Register at to attend.

The General Assembly has also published the Connected Autonomous Vehicle – Technologies (CAV-TEC) standard with requests for Community Comments. Previously published as Version 1.1, CAV-TEC is being revised with the inclusion of reference software. The software is a comprehensive implementation of the standard including the human-machine interaction, the environment sensing, the vehicle control, and the motion actuation subsystems. The software, available from the MPAI GitHub at can run in real time if executed on a computer with adequate GPUs. MPAI encourages use of the software and welcomes comments and contributions.

About MPAI

Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) is an international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing standards for AI-based data coding. Its standards specify AI Modules (AIMs) – their function and interfaces – rather than AI models, so implementations conforming to the same standard can be freely combined and replaced. More information is available at mpai.

MPAI members are legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.

Please visit the MPAI website, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter, and follow MPAI on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Visit the website (), subscribe to the Newsletter (/news/newsletters/) and follow MPAI on social media:

-LinkedIn(

-X(

-Facebook(

-Instagram(

-Youtube(@MPAIstandards).

- Bluesky (

Media contact

MPAI Secretariat,...unity

For more information: