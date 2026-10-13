KFC Schedules Kenyan Debut For Kentucky Town Festival Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> KFC will introduce its Kentucky Town festival in Kenya on 20 October, combining locally inspired food, Kenyan-made clothing and weekend events across Nairobi in the concept's first East African outing.

The campaign, called Kentucky Town 254, will run until 15 November, with seven special menu items offered at selected restaurants and four shopping centres hosting pop-up events. The restaurant menu will remain available between the weekend events, allowing customers to try the dishes without attending pop-ups. Nairobi fashion label home_254 has collaborated on a limited-edition clothing range, which the organisers say will be designed, manufactured and printed locally.

Kuku Foods East Africa, KFC's franchise operator in Kenya, said the programme was developed to incorporate familiar Kenyan flavours and cultural references rather than reproduce the format used elsewhere. The restaurant chain has previously staged Kentucky Town events in South Africa, Namibia and Mauritius.

Dorothy Muthoni, chief marketing officer at Kuku Foods East Africa, said:“We didn't want to bring Kentucky Town to Kenya and simply put a Kenyan name on it. We wanted Kenya to have a say in what Kentucky Town becomes.”

The special menu includes the Colonel's Mandazi Burger, Colonel's Mandazi Pops, Kentucky Choma Burger, Samosa Crunch and Catch These Masala Fries. Drinks and desserts branded Birthday Cake Krusher and One in a Melon Krusher complete the offering. The dishes adapt ingredients and food styles familiar to Kenyan customers to the chain's established fast-food range.

The Nairobi programme opens at The Junction Mall from 23 to 25 October, followed by Galleria Shopping Mall from 30 October to 1 November. Events will move to The Hub Karen from 6 to 8 November and finish at Garden City Mall from 13 to 15 November.

See also Liquidity takes control of Nigeria's fixed-income repricing

Visitors will be able to enter the temporary venues by presenting a receipt for a Kentucky Town meal bought at a participating KFC restaurant. The company has not specified whether receipts from online or delivery-platform orders will qualify, leaving customers using those services without a confirmed entry arrangement.

Activities announced for the weekend events include music, a dance challenge called Wrap the Beat, virtual reality games, a basketball challenge and a photo booth. Visitors can also have caricatures drawn. KFC says the first 100 visitors to the opening pop-up on 23 October will receive a complimentary Samosa Crunch.

The fashion partnership is another element of the programme. Home_254 has produced a capsule collection comprising T-shirts, crop tops, varsity jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, jorts, shrugs and puffer jackets. Pop-up merchandise shops will include areas where customers can try on outfits and photograph them before deciding whether to buy.

Job Brian Jura, founder of home_254, said:“Everything is designed and made in Kenya and hand-printed locally, so a Kentucky Town piece carries a little bit of home long after the campaign ends.” He described the project as wearable art intended to express Kenyan creativity and identity.

KFC has not announced prices for the fashion collection or provided a sales forecast for the campaign. The company has also not disclosed how much it is spending on the Nairobi events or the collaboration, making the initiative's immediate commercial contribution difficult to assess.

Kenya is KFC's second-largest market in Africa after South Africa, according to the company, with 48 franchise-owned outlets. Kuku Foods East Africa operates the chain's restaurants in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda. The operator says 98 per cent of its Kenyan supply chain is localised, though it has not published a detailed breakdown alongside the festival announcement.

See also FirstRand earnings retreat as UK exit weighs

Hloni Mohope, chief marketing officer at KFC Africa, said Kentucky Town was intended to reach new audiences through food, entertainment and exclusive merchandise. Its Kenyan edition also places an established Nairobi design business alongside a multinational restaurant brand, with clothing offered as part of a time-limited restaurant promotion rather than a standalone retail launch.

The campaign will be promoted by Kenyan creators Kendi Q, comedian Mwirigi and Wangari Kairu, who are expected to participate in events and produce social media content about the food and clothing. Organisers have not announced a full performance timetable for the four weekends.

The individual pop-ups will occupy the ground-floor courtyard at The Junction, the parking area beside KFC at Galleria, The Piazza at The Hub Karen and the main entrance at Garden City. These sites will host the activities on successive Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.