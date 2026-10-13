Eplanet-Connected Gravity Brings Personal Branding Infrastructure To Forex Ibs Across MENA And The GCC Arabian Post
The role of the Introducing Broker is evolving across the forex industry. Personal networks and referrals remain important, but the way potential clients discover, evaluate and interact with financial professionals has changed significantly.
Today, an IB may be discovered through a social media post, video, online search or digital community before any direct conversation takes place. This makes personal branding and digital presence increasingly important parts of the IB business.
Gravity, an exclusive service connected to eplanet, has been developed around this shift. Available to active eplanet IBs, the service brings together personal websites, branding, content, social media and personalized marketing campaigns within one ecosystem.
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