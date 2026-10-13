OPPO Partners With Manus To Bring Agentic AI Experiences To Smartphones Arabian Post

“Agentic AI marks an important shift from answering questions to helping users get things done.” said Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO.“Together with Manus, we are bringing more proactive and capable experiences to AI Mind Pilot, enabling AI to better understand users' intentions, take actions and complete tasks. Our goal is to make personal AI a natural part of everyday life and work.”

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