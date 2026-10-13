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OPPO Partners With Manus To Bring Agentic AI Experiences To Smartphones Arabian Post

OPPO Partners With Manus To Bring Agentic AI Experiences To Smartphones Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-13 02:14:25

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Global smart device brand OPPO today announced a collaboration with Manus, a leading AI agent platform, to bring next-generation agentic AI experiences to smartphones. By integrating Manus' agentic capabilities to OPPO AI Mind Pilot, the collaboration will help users turn complex, multi-step tasks into ready-to-use results-advancing OPPO's vision for Personalized Proactive Intelligence, where AI understands users and proactively helps them get things done.

“Agentic AI marks an important shift from answering questions to helping users get things done.” said Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO.“Together with Manus, we are bringing more proactive and capable experiences to AI Mind Pilot, enabling AI to better understand users' intentions, take actions and complete tasks. Our goal is to make personal AI a natural part of everyday life and work.”

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The Arabian Post

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