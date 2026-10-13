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Al Jazeera Disputes Gore Claims Over Television Acquisition Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-13 02:14:25

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Al Jazeera rejected allegations of fraud and breach of contract brought by former US vice-president Al Gore and business partner Joel Hyatt over its $500 million acquisition of Current TV, defending its decision to retain millions of dollars from the transaction.

The Qatar-based broadcaster said the allegations, made in August 2014, were false and potentially misleading. It maintained that contractual protections agreed during the January 2013 acquisition entitled it to seek compensation for liabilities arising from Current TV's operations before the takeover.

Gore and Hyatt, who founded Current TV, accused Al Jazeera of improperly withholding $65 million belonging to the channel's former shareholders. Their lawsuit, filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, sought the release of funds held in escrow under the acquisition agreement.

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The Arabian Post

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