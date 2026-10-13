Al Jazeera Disputes Gore Claims Over Television Acquisition Arabian Post
The Qatar-based broadcaster said the allegations, made in August 2014, were false and potentially misleading. It maintained that contractual protections agreed during the January 2013 acquisition entitled it to seek compensation for liabilities arising from Current TV's operations before the takeover.
Gore and Hyatt, who founded Current TV, accused Al Jazeera of improperly withholding $65 million belonging to the channel's former shareholders. Their lawsuit, filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, sought the release of funds held in escrow under the acquisition agreement.
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