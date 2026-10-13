Dubai Retail Schedules 38 Ibn Battuta Mall Openings Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai's Ibn Battuta Mall is adding 38 retail, dining and entertainment businesses under an expansion programme that will introduce new attractions and services through 2027, its operator Dubai Retail announced on Monday.

The programme includes 21 businesses already operating and another 17 scheduled to open by the end of next year. The additions cover restaurants, cafés, fashion outlets, healthcare services and family entertainment, including a new Roxy Cinemas complex.

Dubai Retail said the expansion was designed to diversify the mall's tenant mix and accommodate changing customer preferences. The shopping destination currently houses more than 350 businesses and attracts approximately 1.5 million visits monthly, according to figures released by the operator.

The announcement also follows online discussions questioning the mall's commercial performance, with videos showing comparatively quiet shopping areas prompting speculation about its future. Such observations do not establish overall visitor trends, and Dubai Retail has not released comparative footfall figures demonstrating whether attendance has increased or declined.

Roxy Cinemas represents one of the most significant planned additions, restoring a cinema offering to the destination. The operator expects the facility to strengthen evening entertainment options and complement the mall's growing selection of restaurants and leisure attractions.

Another forthcoming attraction, Hopa Loompa Entertainment, will focus on family recreation. These planned openings follow the arrival of Zamania by Leo & Loona and Like Bricks, while Toy Station is also preparing to begin operations.

The entertainment investment reflects Dubai Retail's efforts to position the property beyond conventional shopping. Cinemas, family attractions and restaurants can encourage visitors to combine purchases with leisure activities, although the operator has not disclosed projected revenue or additional visitor numbers arising from the expansion.

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Food and beverage businesses account for a substantial portion of the announced changes. Five Guys, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, Marugame Udon and Caribou Coffee have joined the mall's dining selection, alongside Halla Shawarma, Zaika and Butter & Bread.

Further openings will include Peet's Coffee, Ocean Basket, Asia Kitchen and Smoothie Factory. The additions span quick-service dining, international cuisine, coffee shops and casual restaurants, giving visitors a broader selection across different spending preferences and dining occasions.

Dubai Retail has not specified individual opening dates for every forthcoming restaurant or entertainment facility. Its overall timetable places the remaining 17 businesses within a period extending to December 2027.

Fashion and lifestyle retail is another major component of the expansion. Jack & Jones, Anta, Tanishq, Magrabi, Mumuso and Suit Sartoria have already joined the destination, broadening its selection of clothing, sportswear, jewellery, eyewear and lifestyle merchandise.

Additional businesses scheduled to arrive include OWNDAYS, Puzzle Supplements, Chemist Warehouse, Midi, My Shops and Cantata. These operators will expand the merchandise categories available within the existing shopping complex.

The inclusion of Chemist Warehouse and other specialist retailers illustrates the operator's emphasis on combining discretionary shopping with practical consumer requirements. The programme is therefore not limited to fashion brands and restaurants traditionally associated with major shopping destinations.

Banking, healthcare, education and professional services also feature in the development plans. Dubai Retail identified ADCB, Amit Care, Doctor M, Melodica and Desco Copy & Print Centre among businesses opening or preparing to operate at the property.

These services are intended to support customers living and working around the mall, where residential development has expanded the surrounding population over the past decade. Dubai Retail said this demographic change had produced a larger and more diverse customer base.

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The operator has not announced the financial value of the programme, disclosed capital expenditure requirements or provided a breakdown of investment commitments from participating tenants. It has also not specified whether the additions involve structural extensions or predominantly changes within existing commercial premises.

The expansion forms part of Dubai Retail's broader approach to strengthening shopping destinations through a combination of retail, dining, entertainment and customer experiences. Its strategy places greater emphasis on activities and services that complement conventional merchandise sales.

The announcement comes as Dubai's established shopping centres compete for consumer spending alongside newer retail developments and mixed-use destinations. For established properties, tenant selection and leisure facilities remain important elements in maintaining customer engagement.

Ibn Battuta Mall opened in 2005 and takes its name from the fourteenth-century traveller. Its distinctive architecture comprises six themed courts inspired by destinations associated with his journeys, giving the property a recognisable identity within Dubai's retail landscape.

The mall's established retail and leisure facilities continue operating while the additional businesses are introduced. Dubai Retail has identified the end of 2027 as the completion deadline for the announced openings.