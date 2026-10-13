CGTN: A Mountain Road That Transformed A Village Arabian Post
During the 2025 red-leaf season, weekly tourism revenue exceeded 1.5 million yuan, thanks to initiatives such as mushroom picking and Guozhuang dance lessons, and the sale of local specialties such as yak meat. Party Secretary Asheng says he will keep exploring new ways of making life better for the villagers.
Hashtag: #CGTN
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