Dubai RISE Summit To Convene Global Capital Leaders Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

RISE Summit 2026 will open at Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday, bringing sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, government officials and developers together to examine shifts in international investment and the financing of major projects.

The one-day gathering on 14 October, organised around the theme Recharging Momentum in Global Economies, will consider how geopolitical tensions, borrowing costs and technological change are influencing decisions about where capital is deployed. Dubai's official events calendar anticipates more than 300 international investors among participants, while organisers advertise a broader gathering of more than 600 investment executives and leaders.

The programme places competition for long-term investment at the centre of discussions, alongside infrastructure funding, property markets, urban development and artificial intelligence. Sessions are scheduled at Hall 5, with an opening address by Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, director general of Dubai Land Department.

José Manuel Barroso, chairman of international advisers at Goldman Sachs and a former president of the European Commission, is listed for a discussion on changing global capital flows. The session will examine the relative appeal of the United States, Europe, Asia and the Gulf, and whether investment reallocations represent a lasting shift or a temporary response to uncertainty.

The organisers are also highlighting the implications of interest rates for investors choosing between bonds, private markets, property and infrastructure. Such decisions matter to governments and developers seeking long-duration finance at a time when funding costs and expected returns remain central to project viability. Investors will also assess how changing trade relationships and economic policies influence the geographical distribution of investment portfolios.

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Dubai's growth plans will receive particular attention. A session involving Muna Al Osaimi, chief executive of the strategy and corporate governance sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, will examine the relationship between transport links, land use and emerging development corridors. The discussion is framed around the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the emirate's D33 economic agenda.

Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate, is scheduled to discuss large master-planned developments, while Majid Saqr Al Marri, chief executive of the real estate registration sector at Dubai Land Department, will address property regulation, market information and buyer protections.

The property agenda extends beyond Dubai. Stephen Braun, chief investment officer of Seminole Real Estate Fund, will discuss opportunities in the United States multifamily housing market, including how financing conditions and rental demand affect long-term investment strategies.

Infrastructure and digital capacity form another strand. A panel on powering artificial intelligence will examine the availability of electricity, suitable land and grid connections for data centres, as well as investment structures linking operators, utilities and financial institutions. Participants listed include Mark Olson of Lumiere Capital Partners, Jorge Cantonnet of A7i Strategic Partners and Olusola Lawson of African Infrastructure Investment Managers.

A separate discussion on infrastructure finance will explore the roles of debt, private equity and cross-border partnerships in funding energy, transport and digital assets. The scheduled speakers include Chuan Huang of CICC, Jean-Francis Dusch of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and Andrei Rotaru of Gaw Capital.

Property tokenisation is also on the agenda, with speakers expected to consider how digital representations of ownership could affect access to investment and trading. The session will address regulatory requirements, legal recognition and investor protection, rather than assuming that wider adoption or improved liquidity is assured.

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Other sessions will examine commercial and industrial property, listed real estate investment trusts and the changing business models of large developers. Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties, is scheduled to discuss the shift towards integrated businesses combining development, ownership, investment and operations.

The summit's investor programme offers introductions between project sponsors and potential financiers, including discussions involving public-private partnerships. These meetings are intended to connect capital providers with urban and infrastructure proposals, although the organisers have not announced specific transactions arising from Wednesday's event. The programme also provides opportunities for direct exchanges between investment institutions and project developers seeking financing across different markets and asset classes.

A private briefing with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri is listed in the afternoon programme. The published schedule also includes discussions on hospitality and entertainment investment, reflecting the organisers' emphasis on assets linked to tourism and urban services.

The summit's main programme is scheduled to finish at 4.30pm, with meeting activities running alongside afternoon sessions. Venue information lists visitor hours from 8am until 6.30pm at Dubai World Trade Centre.