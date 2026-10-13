Meta Bars Bytedance Advertising Across Seven National Markets Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Meta has prohibited TikTok parent ByteDance from advertising on Facebook and Instagram in seven countries, extending the restriction to independent advertisers promoting the competing video platform.

The ban, introduced on October 8, covers the United States, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. It applies to advertisements purchased directly by ByteDance and campaigns operated by third parties that direct users towards TikTok or other ByteDance properties.

Meta confirmed that the restrictions took effect immediately, describing the decision as a commercial measure against a direct competitor. The company said businesses were not obliged to provide advertising services to rivals seeking to attract customers away from their platforms.

Meta spokesperson Chris Sgro said declining promotional services to competitors was normal commercial practice across industries. He maintained that the company would continue competing through product quality and user experience rather than providing advertising opportunities to a rival.

The decision creates immediate implications for businesses, marketing agencies and content creators using Facebook or Instagram advertisements to promote TikTok accounts, videos or other ByteDance services. Such campaigns could fall within the prohibition even when the advertiser has no ownership or contractual relationship with ByteDance.

Advertisers operating across multiple countries must distinguish between campaigns targeting the seven affected markets and those directed elsewhere. Meta has not announced equivalent restrictions covering European countries or other markets outside the designated territories.

The scope of enforcement remains an important consideration for marketing businesses. Meta has identified advertisements linking to ByteDance properties as covered by the prohibition, but detailed public guidance explaining how individual campaign formats, destinations and exceptions will be assessed has not been established.

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The restrictions concern paid advertising rather than general access to TikTok. Users in the affected countries can continue accessing the video service, while ordinary unpaid references to TikTok have not been identified as part of the advertising prohibition.

ByteDance and TikTok have not publicly issued a detailed response to the decision. Neither company has announced whether it intends to challenge the restrictions or alter its advertising arrangements in the affected markets.

The prohibition highlights the increasingly direct competition between Meta and ByteDance for advertising expenditure, audience engagement and digital creators. TikTok competes particularly strongly with Instagram Reels and Facebook's short-form video offerings, making audience acquisition a central commercial issue for both businesses.

The two companies have developed overlapping advertising products designed to help brands reach consumers through short videos, personalised recommendations and creator partnerships. Their rivalry extends beyond attracting users to securing the marketing budgets that finance their platforms.

The decision also follows disagreements over how competing social networks permit users to move between services. TikTok has imposed restrictions affecting links to rival social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, although the precise relationship between those measures and Meta's advertising prohibition has not been formally established.

Competition over younger audiences has also coincided with heightened scrutiny of online child protection. Both companies have faced demands from regulators and state authorities in the United States to strengthen safeguards governing teenage users, including restrictions on access, account settings and potentially harmful content.

Meta has reached agreements with state authorities concerning protections for younger users, while TikTok has separately undertaken commitments addressing safety measures and age verification. Those regulatory developments form part of the wider operating environment, although Meta has identified commercial competition as its justification for the advertising ban.

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The restriction is particularly significant for businesses that use advertising on one social network to build audiences on another. Promotional campaigns encouraging Facebook or Instagram users to follow TikTok accounts, participate in TikTok activities or view content hosted on ByteDance services may require changes.

Marketing agencies handling international campaigns could also face additional compliance responsibilities because advertising destinations must be assessed alongside geographical targeting. Businesses operating in affected and unaffected markets may need different promotional arrangements for otherwise similar campaigns.

Meta has not disclosed how much advertising revenue it expects to forgo by excluding ByteDance campaigns. The company has also provided no public estimate of the number of independent advertisers whose campaigns could be affected.

There is likewise no verified assessment of the financial impact on ByteDance or the additional expenditure businesses might incur when adjusting their marketing strategies.

The prohibition does not establish a general ban on advertisements from all competing technology companies. Its announced scope specifically concerns ByteDance and third-party promotional activity directing audiences to its properties within the seven designated markets.

Meta has not specified whether the geographical restrictions will be expanded, whether exceptions may be introduced or whether affected advertisers will receive additional formal guidance on campaign eligibility.

The announcement also leaves unanswered how advertisements containing several destinations will be treated when only one directs users towards a ByteDance service. No separate timetable for publishing more detailed enforcement procedures has been announced.