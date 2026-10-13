CICC Global Institute 2026 Q4 Macro Forum On China's Economy Amid Global Rebalancing: New Paradigms And New Industries Successfully Held In Bangkok, Thailand Arabian Post
Yanliang Miao, Chief Economist and Senior Managing Director of CICC, shared his insights on China's economic transformation and the evolving international monetary order in his opening remarks and keynote speech. He noted that understanding China requires a global rebalancing perspective, considering both the dynamism of emerging industries and the implications of the transition from old to new growth engines for jobs, incomes and demand. Alongside its green and digital transitions, China is also working toward a growth model supported by higher household incomes and services-led consumption. Turning to the international monetary order, he observed that shifts in the global economy, trade networks and financial technology are driving the evolution toward a more diversified international monetary system. Economic and trade strength do not automatically translate into international currency status: institutional credibility and the depth and breadth of financial markets remain central to understanding this evolution and the internationalization of the renminbi.
Huimin Wu, Executive Dean of CICC Global Institute and Deputy Head of Research Department at CICC, noted that, as discussed in The New Pattern of Dual Circulation, a book jointly published this year by CICC Global Institute and CICC Research Department, China's economy is entering a new stage of development. Its trade and outward investment are undergoing a paradigm shift, while emerging industries are becoming increasingly important drivers of growth in the global economy. These changes are both part of the broader process of global economic rebalancing and deeply shaped by it, giving rise to a new pattern of interaction between China and the global economy.
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