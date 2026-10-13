Is Afghanistan Guilty Of Gender Apartheid?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) This week on our Inside Geneva podcast, we ask whether the world has forgotten women in Afghanistan. This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:00 1 minute

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.

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Under Taliban rule, they cannot work, go to secondary school, leave the house alone or even visit a public park.

Human rights defenders say the world is looking away. Some argue that what's happening in Afghanistan amounts to gender apartheid and want it recognised as a crime under international law.

They also warn that if the repression of women in Afghanistan is not challenged, it could happen in other countries too.

Listen now to the full episode.

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