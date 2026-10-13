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UNHCR Chief Says Low Funding Makes Agency's Task“Impossible”

UNHCR Chief Says Low Funding Makes Agency's Task“Impossible”


Date: 2026-10-13 02:13:37

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees believes that the agency is facing an“impossible” task due to a lack of funds. Barham Saleh admitted in Geneva that“times are tough” while announcing a reorganisation. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UNHCR chief says low funding makes agency's task“impossible” This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Le chef du HCR dit la tâche de l'agence“impossible” sans finances Original Read more: Le chef du HCR dit la tâche de l'agence“impossible” sans fin Español es El jefe de ACNUR advierte de que la falta de financiación hace ((imposible)) la labor de la agencia Read more: El jefe de ACNUR advierte de que la falta de financiación hace ((imposible)) la labor de la ag

“Efficiency has its limits,” said Saleh at the start of the executive committee meeting of the UNHCR.“There comes a point where greater efficiency cannot make up for a shortage of resources,” he added.“The consequences are not abstract; they are borne by those who depend on us.”

More More Geneva organisations Ripple effect of aid freeze becomes real in Geneva

This content was published on Aug 26, 2025 Geneva is reckoning with fewer funds, fewer people and competition from cheaper countries vying for an international role.

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