UNHCR Chief Says Low Funding Makes Agency's Task“Impossible”
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Le chef du HCR dit la tâche de l'agence“impossible” sans finances
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Read more: Le chef du HCR dit la tâche de l'agence“impossible” sans fin
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El jefe de ACNUR advierte de que la falta de financiación hace ((imposible)) la labor de la agencia
Read more: El jefe de ACNUR advierte de que la falta de financiación hace ((imposible)) la labor de la ag
“Efficiency has its limits,” said Saleh at the start of the executive committee meeting of the UNHCR.“There comes a point where greater efficiency cannot make up for a shortage of resources,” he added.“The consequences are not abstract; they are borne by those who depend on us.”More More Geneva organisations Ripple effect of aid freeze becomes real in Geneva
This content was published on Aug 26, 2025 Geneva is reckoning with fewer funds, fewer people and competition from cheaper countries vying for an international role.Read more: Ripple effect of aid freeze becomes real in G
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