Switzerland Sees Rise In Mortgage Rates In Third Quarter
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Hausse des taux hypothécaires au troisième trimestre
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Read more: Hausse des taux hypothécaires au troisième trim
At the end of September, the indicative rate – calculated based on the average of rates from around 30 banks – stood at 2.07% for a ten-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to the online comparison portal Comparis.More More Housing Switzerland's housing shortage: how bad is it?
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