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Switzerland Sees Rise In Mortgage Rates In Third Quarter

Switzerland Sees Rise In Mortgage Rates In Third Quarter


Date: 2026-10-13 02:13:37

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Mortgage costs rose in Switzerland in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, mainly due to the rise in interest rates on the capital markets, which drove up banks' refinancing costs. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland sees rise in mortgage rates in third quarter This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Hausse des taux hypothécaires au troisième trimestre Original Read more: Hausse des taux hypothécaires au troisième trim

At the end of September, the indicative rate – calculated based on the average of rates from around 30 banks – stood at 2.07% for a ten-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to the online comparison portal Comparis.

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