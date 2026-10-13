Français fr Hausse des taux hypothécaires au troisième trimestre Original Read more: Hausse des taux hypothécaires au troisième trim

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Mortgage costs rose in Switzerland in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, mainly due to the rise in interest rates on the capital markets, which drove up banks' refinancing costs. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland sees rise in mortgage rates in third quarter This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

At the end of September, the indicative rate – calculated based on the average of rates from around 30 banks – stood at 2.07% for a ten-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to the online comparison portal Comparis.

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This content was published on Apr 29, 2025 With high immigration and not enough new houses and flats being built, Switzerland's housing shortage is getting worse. Just how severe is the problem?

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