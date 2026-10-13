Deutsch de Die Firma Wagner in Waldstatt AR schliesst definitiv Original Read more: Die Firma Wagner in Waldstatt AR schliesst defi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss industrial company Wagner is closing down permanently with the loss of 69 jobs. Following an unsuccessful consultation process, business activities will be gradually transferred to other partners. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss family business Wagner shuts down with 69 job losses This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Production is set to continue on a larger scale than originally planned until the end of March 2027, the family business announced. The reason for this is said to be additional customer orders.

Wagner specialises in metal die-casting and plastic injection moulding. The company supplies the automotive industry and the mechanical and plant engineering sectors.

The redundancies and resignations of the 69 employees will take place in stages. A voluntary redundancy scheme has been agreed for those affected, in consultation with the administrator.

Despite intensive restructuring efforts and discussions with investors, it was not possible to find an economically viable solution for the company as a whole.

Wagner cites a difficult demand situation, significant overcapacity, international competitive pressure and the framework conditions for industrial production in Switzerland as the reasons. Even additional funding from the owners was unable to prevent the closure.

The consultation process, which began on September 23, was concluded on October 9. No proposals were received that would have enabled the orderly closure to be adjusted.

“The definitive closure of our family business is an extraordinarily painful step for us,” said CEO and co-owner Silvan Halter. According to the statement, he is the third generation to run the family business, which has been in operation for over 80 years.

The aim now is to carefully manage the handover of the projects, support staff in finding new employment and ensure a fair and orderly process.

The continuation of the insolvency proceedings still requires court approval as well as the subsequent consent of the creditors.

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