Deutsch de Junge Frauen trotz Bildungsvorsprung beim Einkommen im Rückstand Original Read more: Junge Frauen trotz Bildungsvorsprung beim Einkommen im Rück

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite having an educational advantage, young women in Switzerland continue to earn less than men. Whilst the pay gap has narrowed significantly, it still stands at 14% for those born in 1995. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lower income for young Swiss women despite educational advantage This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This is shown by a study by the University of Lausanne and the Fors Centre of Excellence in Social Sciences, in the journal Social Change in Switzerland. For this study, researchers Daniel Oesch and Oliver Lipps analysed data on over 215,000 people aged between 25 and 34 from the Swiss Labour Force Surveys covering the period from 1991 to 2024.

In a press release accompanying the study, the researchers describe this trend as a“catch-up”. Among 25 to 34-year-olds born in 1965, women's total earned income was still 55% lower than that of men. For those born in 1995, the gap has narrowed to 14%.

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