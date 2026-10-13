Deutsch de Über 100'000 Unterschriften gegen Mietpreis-Vorschlag von Bundesrat Original Read more: Über 100'000 Unterschriften gegen Mietpreis-Vorschlag von Bund

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Tenants' Association is appealing to the government to withdraw its counter-proposal to the rent control initiative. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: 100,000 signatures oppose Swiss government rent proposal This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 10:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The association has handed over a petition with 100,848 signatures, to the Federal Chancellery. The signatories are calling for an immediate halt to the drafting of an indirect counter-proposal to the rent initiative. The draft currently being drawn up by the Federal Council must include rent reviews and rent based on costs.

The Rent Initiative calls for rents to be automatically reviewed and reduced if they are too high. On September 25, the Federal Council decided to put forward a counter-proposal to the initiative to make it possible to adjust an initial rent to match the rent for similar flats in the local area.

More More Swiss government wants to step up fight against excessive rents

This content was published on Sep 25, 2026 The Swiss government says it rejects the rent control initiative. However, by means of an indirect counter-proposal, it intends to lay down clear and transparent laws to protect against unfair rent increases.

Read more: Swiss government wants to step up fight against excessive