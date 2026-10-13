Français fr Le CICR dénonce les effets des attaques près de Riyad et au Yémen Original Read more: Le CICR dénonce les effets des attaques près de Riyad et au Y

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, has condemned the impact on civilians of the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Red Cross fears for civilians in Riyadh and Yemen attacks This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 11:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday in Geneva, she called on the parties to the conflict to protect the civilian population.

Attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Riyadh airport on Saturday left 13 people dead. According to Spoljaric, they highlight the“devastating” toll on civilians in the region.

In Yemen too, the number of people killed, those injured and the damage to infrastructure are rising at“an alarming rate”, added the ICRC president. She reiterates that the parties to the conflict must not target civilians or civilian sites, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

An escalation of the fighting would be“disastrous” for tens of millions of people, Spoljaric added. In Yemen, more than 210,000 people have been displaced by the violence in the space of a month.

More More Explainer-Who are Yemen's Houthis and why are they claiming a drone attack on Tel Aviv?

This content was published on Jul 19, 2024 By Maha El Dahan and Michael Georgy

Read more: Explainer-Who are Yemen's Houthis and why are they claiming a drone attack on Tel