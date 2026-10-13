Heatwave Hits Swiss Chocolate Maker Sales
-
Français
fr
La consommation de chocolat a reculé avec la canicule
Original
Read more: La consommation de chocolat a reculé avec la can
“Compared with last year, which wasn't a great year to begin with, we recorded a further decline in 2026 of around 10%,” said Bloch in an interview with RJB, published on Tuesday in the JdJ.
Several factors are at play, such as the price of chocolate, the general consumer climate and the heat, as people eat less chocolate when it is hot.More More Best of SRG content How Switzerland became known as the land of chocolate
This content was published on Jan 7, 2026 Swiss chocolate is part of the country's identity. But its global success owes as much to clever marketing as to taste and quality.Read more: How Switzerland became known as the land of choc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment