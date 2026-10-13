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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss chocolate company Camille Bloch has not been spared by the fall in chocolate consumption. Its director, Daniel Bloch, attributes this decline to this summer's heatwave. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Heatwave hits Swiss chocolate maker sales This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 11:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Compared with last year, which wasn't a great year to begin with, we recorded a further decline in 2026 of around 10%,” said Bloch in an interview with RJB, published on Tuesday in the JdJ.

Several factors are at play, such as the price of chocolate, the general consumer climate and the heat, as people eat less chocolate when it is hot.

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