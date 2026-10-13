Swiss Banks Are Looking To Hire Fewer Staff
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Banche cercano meno personale, annunci -2% in settembre
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Read more: Banche cercano meno personale, annunci -2% in sett
Overall, in September, the number of job adverts fell by 2% (to 515) compared with August, according to a survey conducted by the job portal Indeed on behalf of the agency Awp.
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On a year-on-year basis, the decline stands at 14%, and the fall is even more pronounced when compared with September 2024 (-27%) or 2023 (-72%).
All banks are showing lower demand for labour, but this is particularly evident at UBS. For the purposes of this assessment, only job vacancies in Switzerland were taken into account.
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There are also a significant number of unemployed bank employees. According to the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, 4,638 people who had previously worked in a bank were registered as unemployed across Switzerland in September.
A year earlier, the figure was almost a fifth lower. Compared with August, however, the number of unemployed has fallen slightly (-0.5%).More More Workplace Jobless Swiss bankers hits record high
This content was published on Jul 13, 2026 Some 4,474 former Swiss bankers were registered as unemployed in June – up 24% in the last 12 months.Read more: Jobless Swiss bankers hits record
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