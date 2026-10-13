Swiss Alliance Against Mercosur FTA Kickstarts Referendum Challenge
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Allianz gegen Mercosur-Freihandelsabkommen sieht Regenwald bedroht
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Read more: Allianz gegen Mercosur-Freihandelsabkommen sieht Regenwald be
Speaking to the media in Bern on Tuesday, representatives of the Alliance warned of the consequences for the endangered rainforest.More More Global trade Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mercosur
This content was published on Jul 18, 2025 After eight years, EFTA and Mercosur have a deal. But with such agreements facing public scrutiny, negotiators were keen to include protections – including environmental ones.Read more: Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mer
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