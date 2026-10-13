Deutsch de Allianz gegen Mercosur-Freihandelsabkommen sieht Regenwald bedroht Original Read more: Allianz gegen Mercosur-Freihandelsabkommen sieht Regenwald be

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Alliance against Switzerland's free trade agreement with South American Mercosur states has begun collecting signatures for a referendum. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss alliance against Mercosur FTA kickstarts referendum challenge This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 14:45 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Speaking to the media in Bern on Tuesday, representatives of the Alliance warned of the consequences for the endangered rainforest.

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This content was published on Jul 18, 2025 After eight years, EFTA and Mercosur have a deal. But with such agreements facing public scrutiny, negotiators were keen to include protections – including environmental ones.

Read more: Beyond tariffs: how Switzerland turned trade talks into climate action with Mer