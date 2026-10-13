Italiano it Iniziativa imposizione coniugi: Keller-Sutter lancia campagna no Original Read more: Iniziativa imposizione coniugi: Keller-Sutter lancia campag

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government has launched its referendum campaign against the initiative 'Yes to fair federal taxes for spouses too – Stop discrimination against marriage!”, which will be put to a vote by the people and the cantons on November 29. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government rejects further change to married couples' tax This content was published on October 13, 2026 - 16:23 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Tax discrimination against marriage is now a thing of the past, thanks to the public's endorsement of individual taxation in March.

+ Individual taxation receives massive support from Swiss Abroad

The Federal Council and parliament reject the proposed constitutional amendment put forward by the Centre Party, which provides that, for direct federal tax purposes, married couples should continue to be taxed jointly as a single economic unit.

At the same time, it calls for the Constitution to stipulate that they must not be treated less favourably than cohabiting couples.

To this end, the initiative's promoters propose an alternative method of calculating tax, under which the tax authorities would automatically apply the tax rate most favourable to the couple. In the Federal Council's view, the initiative is obsolete, as the electorate already approved the switch to an individual taxation system by a large majority in March 2026.

More More Swiss democracy Swiss parliament rejects return to joint taxation of spouses

This content was published on Jun 4, 2026 The Senate on Thursday narrowly rejected an initiative by the Centre Party to combat the result of a nationwide vote last March to end the joint taxation of spouses.

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